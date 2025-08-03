Titans’ Will Levis Goes Public With New Girlfriend on Ex-Beau Gia Duddy’s Birthday

“I was with her for pretty much three years, so it’s something I’m still trying to navigate and figure out.” That’s how Will Levis put it back in February, opening up to The Spun about the emotional aftermath of his breakup with longtime girlfriend Gia Duddy. The two had been inseparable since college—first at Penn State, then through Levis’ transfer to Kentucky, where he rose from campus starter to NFL hopeful.

But in September 2023, just months after Levis was drafted by the Titans, the pair quietly split—news later confirmed by Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take. And while the 2023 second-round draft pick has already made headlines on the field, it was his heart off it that kept fans speculating. Fast forward to now, and Levis just added another chapter to his very public love story. On the same day Duddy celebrated her birthday, the Titans quarterback made it Instagram-official with his new girlfriend. The timing? Let’s just say one cannot miss the twist.

Levis didn’t just post a beach photo. He dropped a statement on his Instagram Stories. On National Girlfriend Day, the Titans quarterback shared a sun-soaked selfie alongside model Kaley Champion, a Calvin University alum, captioned: “The only painkiller I need! Happy National GF’s Day, Miss Kaley.” It was the kind of soft launch that didn’t leave much to the imagination—and the kind of timing that fans couldn’t ignore. Not only was it Duddy’s birthday, but the post made it loud and clear: Levis has moved on, and he’s not exactly keeping it low-key.

But before this new chapter, it’s worth remembering how public and emotionally charged their story had once been.

The two first met in Pennsylvania, where Gia pursued a behavioral health degree while Levis started his college football career at Penn State. Their relationship had its public peak during the 2023 NFL Draft, when Gia’s presence in the green room went viral as cameras captured her standing by Levis’ side when he slid out of the first round. Her support was unwavering, even after the social media frenzy. She’d later post: “Congratulations to all the hardworking men in this draft class… Genuinely so excited for all of you.” It was a rare display of class amid internet chaos. That spotlight helped accelerate her influencer career, building a following that stuck long after the relationship faded.

via Imago Syndication: The Tennessean Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis 8 speaks with teammates and opponents after their 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDennyxSimmonsx/xThexTennesseanx USATSI_21769681

As Levis has made headlines for going public with his now girlfriend, Duddy has meanwhile found herself caught in rumors of her own. A user on X alleged she was out clubbing with Titans players like T’Vondre Sweat and Arden Key at Barstool Nashville. Duddy shut it down quickly. “Journalism is literally dead. I’m not even in this photo or with them… y’all just love a story,” she posted, slamming the claim as baseless. While her connection to the Titans may have faded, the noise around her hasn’t. Duddy, now a full-time influencer in Nashville, knows how to take control of a narrative—even when it spirals on its own.

A new chapter for Gia Duddy, as birthday reflections mark a final turn

The turning point in Will Levis and Gia Duddy’s love saga had come last December when Duddy showed up—hungover, by her own admission—to watch Levis start against the Bengals. That day turned into a disaster for the Titans’ QB. He threw 3 interceptions, lost a fumble, and was eventually benched in a 37-27 loss. Duddy, meanwhile, was up in a suite documenting the day with her influencer crew and Raising Cane’s sponsorship in full swing. The game may have been ugly, but for Duddy, it was a reminder: sometimes the biggest wins come after the breakup.

And well it so happened in 2025 as Gia Duddy’s birthday setup said it all—soft florals, pink candles, a sprinkle-covered cake, and a bottle of Don Julio 1942 as a centerpiece. But beyond the aesthetics of her Instagram Story, this year’s celebration marked something deeper: a clean break. In 2024, she wrote, “22 has been by far the most difficult and transformative year of my life, filled with so many new experiences and life lessons.” Now, turning the page again in 2025, it’s clear both she and Will Levis have finally moved in separate directions. Her image speaks volumes—this time, there’s no quarterback in sight, just a quiet nod to resilience, growth, and maybe a little tequila-fueled peace.

And if you ask Levis, the emotional distance didn’t begin this summer—it started long before. By the end of 2023, Levis had already confirmed in an interview that he wasn’t dwelling on the breakup, saying, “That area of my life wasn’t really anything I was too concerned about through the football season because I was just focused on ball.” He added that he was “trying to find eventually the right person.” Fast forward to August 2025, and it seems he has. But as Levis posts new love declarations, Gia’s silence speaks louder.