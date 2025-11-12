Titans’ Will Levis Quietly Puts Cam Ward On Notice With Big Injury Update

It started with a single throw and a quiet message. No press release, no training camp buzz, just Will Levis casually posting a photo of himself launching a football across an empty gym. Levis’ recovery from the season-ending shoulder surgery is officially on track, and it could have serious implications for the team’s quarterback depth chart.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis posted a short Instagram story showing himself throwing a football. His first throw in four months with the caption: “Ball in the air for first time in 4 months.” “On the way back 💪.”

Will underwent the surgery in July 2025 to fix a lingering AC joint injury he sustained the previous year against the Miami Dolphins. The Titans at that time backed his decision to end his season, prioritizing his long-term health. Back then, rookie Cam Ward, the overall pick, stepped in as the starter. However, the transition for the rookie hasn’t been smooth, nevertheless.

And now, Will Levis, recovering and training to get back in form, can have serious implications on Can Ward’s future in Tennessee.

Ward has shown some potential but has also struggled with inconsistency. He completed less than 58 percent of his passes and has been sacked an NFL-leading 38 times. The interim coach, Mike McCoy, and the offensive coordinator, Nick Holz, have made adjustments to the offense to help put Ward in rhythm. Still, turnovers and mechanical issues continue to leave an impact.

With Tennessee sitting at 1-8 and facing offensive struggles, Levis’ quiet progress photo serves as a gentle reminder that he’s still very much in the game.

The Titans have been through many changes in the locker room this season, from Brian Callahan’s firing to Lloyd Cushenberry’s injury and the rebuild still happening under McCoy.

Levis’ return adds a potential twist to their quarterback storyline. If his recovery continues smoothly, the former Kentucky standout could push to reclaim his role before the season’s end or, at the very least, make next offseason’s quarterback battle more compelling.

For now, the message is clear. Levis isn’t done yet, and with one video, he may have just reignited Tennessee’s most compelling storyline of 2025 amidst a tough season.

Titans’ JC Latham quietly silences critics amid team’s difficult season

The Tennessee Titans’ draft history feels like a rollercoaster ride, swinging from Pro Bowl gems like Jeffery Simmons and Taylor Lewan to forgettable flops like Isaiah Wilson and Treylon Burks. But JC Latham, the first-round pick in 2024, sits at a unique spot in the middle.

Latham entered the league with some questions about his weight and conditioning, issues that followed him from his time at Alabama. Early on, those concerns were evident. His rookie season was decent but not particularly eye-catching, and hopes for a breakout in 2025 were sky-high.

Unfortunately, a nagging hip injury threw a wrench in his offseason plans, hindering his growth and forcing him to focus more on finding his rhythm than gaining recognition.

Even so, the 22-year-old has shown progress that the stat sheet can’t measure. With improved conditioning and a return to his natural right tackle spot, Latham’s technique and consistency have sharpened. He may not be on a Pro Bowl trajectory, but he’s quietly becoming a reliable cornerstone, a player with a high floor in a team searching for stability.

As the Titans slide toward another potential top draft pick, with early projections linking them to Ohio State hybrid defender Arvell Reese at No. 1, Latham stands out as a rare success in a turbulent rebuild.

While Tennessee searches for future stars, it may have already found something just as valuable: a foundation piece who simply shows up, improves, and holds the line.