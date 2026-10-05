“We Got 3 Minutes Left”: Cam Ward Threatens to Walk Out on Reporters as Titans QB Struggles in Loss to Ravens

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward had already absorbed another tough loss on the field Sunday. By the time he reached the podium for his postgame press conference, his patience for waiting around had run out, too.

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Nashville sports radio host Jared Stillman flagged the moment after it was caught on the Titans’ own locker room livestream, which showed Ward seated at the podium while reporters were still finishing up with other players in the open locker room.

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“We got three minutes left,” Ward said, visibly checking the clock before adding a blunt warning to no one in particular. “Walk out.”

Stillman summed it up, saying, “An impatient Ward threatened to walkout if he had to wait longer than three minutes and tapped his fingers on the podium. Ward is 3-18 as a starter.”

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The frustration came at the end of a rough afternoon in Baltimore. The Titans fell to the Ravens 24-18, a result that dropped Tennessee to 0-4 in the season and pushed Ward’s career record as a starter to 3-18 since the Titans made him the first overall pick in the 2025 draft. Baltimore jumped out to a 24-7 lead before Tennessee’s defense tightened up in the second half, forcing punts on four straight Ravens possessions and a missed field goal before Ward led a late push that wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.

Ward actually put together one of his steadier games statistically, finishing 20-of-31 for a season-high 222 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Ward led a fourth-quarter touchdown drive that ended with a pass to Wan’Dale Robinson. The Titans then went for two, with Ward finding tight end Gunnar Helm to cut the deficit to single digits. Baltimore’s defense held from there.

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The Titans’ two turnovers both came in the first half. Ward’s pass went off Pollard’s hands and was intercepted on Tennessee’s second offensive play, while rookie receiver Carnell Tate later fumbled after a 33-yard catch.

Sunday also marked a notable homecoming for Baltimore’s offense, with former Titans star running back Derrick Henry facing his old team for the first time since leaving Tennessee for the Ravens in 2024. The Ravens also got a career-long 64-yard field goal from kicker Tyler Loop, the longest in M&T Bank Stadium history, as part of a game that saw both teams dealing with significant injury issues, including Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson exiting with an ankle injury.

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For Ward and the Titans, the loss extends an 0-4 start that has fueled growing criticism of the coaching staff’s play-calling, including questions about a controversial fourth-and-goal decision earlier in the game that took the ball out of Ward’s hands near the goal line.

Whatever frustration built up over four quarters clearly carried into the locker room afterward, as Ward tapped his fingers on the podium while waiting to explain another loss to reporters.