“We’re Going to Do it Better Than Anyone”: Veteran CBS Broadcaster Issues Strong Statement as Nashville Set to Host Super Bowl 64

Nashville is now the latest city trying to make a name for itself among the football bigwigs. It will finally get to host a Super Bowl in 2030, marking an end to a long wait. Nashville is no New Orleans or Miami, but this recognition from the league is going to work wonders for the city. Famous broadcaster Jim Nantz promised fans that his hometown is going to nail the brief.

“What a glorious day this is for our state, and all Nashvillians,” Nantz said. “It’s an important day in the history of our great city. Yeah, I was anxious to get this thing started as we began the countdown to February 2030. It’s almost impossible to quantify just how big this moment is and what happened yesterday.

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“To have the NFL vote for us and welcome Nashville as one of the rare cities in America to ever host the game. I have a little hometown bias on this, but we’re going to do it better than anyone, of all time.”

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In February 2030, the Super Bowl LXIV will be played at the new Nissan Stadium that is set to open in 2027. Last year at the new stadium’s topping-out ceremony, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pointed to the success of the 2019 NFL Draft held in Nashville as proof that the city is ready to host the Super Bowl. The draft drew an impressive crowd of more than 600,000 people over three days. When the real deal comes knocking, the

Goodell described it as the next step in the city’s growing interest in hosting big events. Super Bowl LXIV is expected to generate a massive economic impact across Tennessee. At the same time, the event will also showcase Nashville’s music scene, culture, food, and hospitality to the world.

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“It’s been a long time coming,” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said at the presser. “We have magic in this city, and it has been happening for a long time. This is a culmination of what is great about Tennessee, what is great about Nashville. It wouldn’t have happened without the NFL believing in us, first with the Titans, with the draft, and today. We will make you glad you believed in us. (We want) to make the 2030 Super Bowl the best one anyone has ever seen.”

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Ticket prices for the 2030 Super Bowl will be high, but the Tennessee Titans also want to put in a lot of effort into the events around the game to set a new standard. In the days leading up to the matchup, NFL events could spread across downtown Nashville. The NFL Experience, NFL Honors, Opening Night, Radio Row, the Media Center, and major parties are all expected to take over the city.

The NFL is also considering the Titans’ practice facility and Vanderbilt University as practice sites for the two Super Bowl teams. Nashville officials have already presented four hotel options to the NFL, two for each team. League officials will continue visiting Nashville regularly to finalize locations for key events.

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Oh, and there’s also Swiftonomics at work. Taylor Swift is a Nashville local, and the Super Bowl coming here could mean that the artist could headline the halftime show. She was rumored to do so for the Super Bowl next year, but that doesn’t seem to be happening. But in case Swift does take up the job, the NFL is going to have a field day at the new Nissan Stadium.

Nashville’s early push for a new stadium secured the Super Bowl event

In 2022, when the Tennessee General Assembly approved $500 million for the construction of the new Nissan Stadium, it wanted more than just a new venue. They planned to develop a year-round arena capable of attracting the world’s biggest sporting events to Nashville. To make this possible, the Titans got to the right people at the right time to drive their pitch home.

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“We’ve met all of the people who make the recommendations to the owners about Super Bowl selections; we met all of them in 2019,” Titans President and CEO Burke Nihill revealed in the presser. “At the time, we didn’t even have a new stadium on our radar in 2019. And so as we’ve started to think of the possibility of a new stadium, we’ve brought them along for the ride. Obviously, this was a venue that, given this city, was going to be perfect for the Super Bowl.”

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“Nashville’s going to be a fantastic city for the Super Bowl,” Visitors Corp President and CEO, Deana Ivey, told The Tennessean. “If you think about it, the cities that do the best with the Super Bowl are the cities that people like to visit other times of year.”

The new Nissan Stadium will have a seating capacity of 60,000, with seats positioned 38% closer to the field than those in the current stadium. This means that NFL fans won’t have to deal with the dreaded nosebleed experience at the venue. Additionally, there will be other high-tech features and behind-the-scenes infrastructure, which make it an ideal destination to host the NFL’s biggest event.