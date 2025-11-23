What Is Chimere Dike’s Net Worth in 2025? Contract, Salary, Endorsements & More About Titans WR

Tennessee Titans wide receiver and return specialist Chimere Dike has emerged as a potentially good player. They drafted him in the 4th round (103rd overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft. In his rookie year, rival teams are already taking note of his explosive talent. That’s why we decided to look at his net worth, salary, and other details.

Here is the breakdown of his finances.

What is Chimere Dike’s net worth?

Chimere Dike’s net worth is reported to be around $2 million. Most of this money comes from his rookie NFL contract with the Tennessee Titans. Since he is still very early in his career, his net worth will grow as he plays more seasons and earns more money.

He also signed plenty of NIL deals in college. So, the receiver has earned good money even before entering the league.

Chimere Dike Contract Breakdown

Dike is on a four-year rookie contract worth $5,400,952, with an average yearly value of $1,350,238. The deal includes $1,100,952 in fully guaranteed money, mostly tied to his signing bonus. For 2025, his cap hit is $1,119,746, created from an $840,000 base salary and a prorated signing bonus of $275,238. If the team cut him before June 1, he would leave behind $1,100,952 in dead money and save only $14,286.

In 2026, his cap number rises to $1,380,238, with a base salary of $1,105,000 and the same prorated bonus. A pre-June 1 release that year would result in $825,714 in dead money and $554,524 in cap savings. In 2027, he carries a cap hit of $1,395,238, made up of a $1,120,000 base salary plus the bonus proration. Cutting him at that point would leave $550,476 in dead money and create $844,762 in savings.

The contract ends in 2028, when his cap charge reaches $1,510,238, including a $1,235,000 base salary. With only one year of prorated bonus remaining, the dead-money hit drops to $275,238, and the team would save $1,235,000 if they released him.

What is Chimere Dike Salary?

In 2025, Chimere Dike’s base salary is $840,000. When you add the part of his signing bonus ($275,238) paid this year and a small workout bonus ($4,508), his total money for 2025 comes to about $1.1 million. His salary will go up slightly each year of his rookie deal.

If he goes on to play his complete contract, the receiver will earn a maximum salary in 2028, almost $1.5 million.

Chimere Dike Career Earnings

So far, the Titans wideout has earned about $1.1 million in the NFL. Most of this is from his signing bonus and his first-year salary. By the end of his four-year contract, he will earn $5.4 million if he stays with the team for the full deal.

Also, he might earn more if he performs well and lands some brand deals.

A look at Chimere Dike College and Professional Career

Chimere Dike’s college career began at Wisconsin, where he played in 20 games across the 2020 and 2021 seasons. His best Wisconsin season came in 2022, when he started all 13 games and produced 47 catches for 689 yards and 6 receiving touchdowns, plus 1 rushing touchdown. In 2023, he added 19 receptions for 328 yards and 1 touchdown before entering the transfer portal.

Dike moved to Florida in 2024 to reunite with quarterback Graham Mertz. That season, he delivered his most productive stretch, posting 42 receptions for 783 yards and 2 touchdowns. Dike entered the NFL in 2025 with the Tennessee Titans and immediately found a starter role.

Through 10 games, he has recorded 23 receptions for 208 yards and 1 touchdown. Dike has also added value as a rusher, with 8 carries for 17 yards, and as a returner, where he has been outstanding. His special teams numbers stand out across the NFL. Dike has 11 punt returns for 195 yards, including a 67-yard punt return touchdown and 42 kick returns for 1,108 yards.

His combined 1,528 all-purpose yards lead the entire NFL for the 2025 season. He earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 5, confirming his rise as one of the league’s most impactful young return specialists.

What are the brands endorsed by Chimere Dike?

While there is no confirmed brand deal yet for the NFL player, he signed plenty in college. Chimere Dike has been active in NIL partnerships since his Wisconsin days. His earliest known deal came in September 2022 when he partnered with Fetch Rewards for the “Changing the Game” campaign. In April 2023, he and several teammates also signed an NIL agreement with Pepsi-Cola of Madison. After transferring to Florida, his list of deals grew. In February 2024, he signed with Florida Victorious.

His social media presence on Instagram and X also helped him secure partnerships. Overall, the Titans have a star in the making.