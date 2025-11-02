What Is Elic Ayomanor’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Titans WR’s Salary, Career Earnings, Contract, and More

Elic Ayomanor is quickly making a name for himself in the NFL. The Canadian wide receiver, drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has already shown flashes of promise in his rookie season. Playing all eight games so far, he’s recorded 23 catches on 47 targets and scored two touchdowns. With his solid start and growing role in the Titans’ offense, fans are curious. How much is the young receiver already worth in 2025?

What is Elic Ayomanor’s Net Worth?

It is estimated that Elic Ayomanor has less than $1 million net worth in 2025. This figure is a result of his football salaries, transactions, and pre-earnings agreements. His earnings shot up swiftly when he joined the Tennessee Titans and signed a multi-year deal as a rookie. With his career in the NFL still going on and increasing sponsors, his net worth should increase by a substantial margin in the coming years.

Elic Ayomanor’s Contract

In 2025, Elic Ayomanor signed a four-year deal with the Tennessee Titans worth $4.86 million. The contract includes a $665,816 signing bonus, which is fully guaranteed at signing. His average annual salary comes to about $1.21 million, and the deal runs through the 2028 season. After that, Ayomanor will become an unrestricted free agent in 2029. His salary is set to rise each year, from $840,000 in 2025 to $1.23 million by 2028. This will give him a stable financial foundation even if team changes come down the line.

Elic Ayomanor’s Salary

The present value with the Tennessee Titans is $840,000 with a signing bonus of $665,816 and a workout bonus of $4,025 for Elic Ayomanor. This makes his annual worth approximately equal to $1,010,479 against the salary cap.

Tennessee Titans 2025 $840,000 $669,841 (signing + workout) Tennessee Titans 2026 $1,005,000 — Tennessee Titans 2027 $1,120,000 — Tennessee Titans 2028 $1,235,000 —

Elic Ayomanor’s Career Earnings

As of 2025, Elic Ayomanor has earned about $1.5 million in cash from the Tennessee Titans. Over the course of his rookie deal, his total career earnings are expected to reach around $4.86 million. That includes his base salary, signing bonus, and workout payments. Since this is his first professional contract, all of his income so far has come from the Titans. If he continues to perform well, his next deal could easily push his annual earnings into the multi-million range.

Elic Ayomanor’s College and Professional Career

Ayomanor made his name at Stanford University, where he became one of college football’s standout wide receivers. His breakout moment came in October 2023, when he recorded 13 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns in a double-overtime win against Colorado, setting a school record for receiving yards in a single game.

That season earned him the Jon Cornish Trophy, awarded to the best Canadian player in NCAA football. He was later selected by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, where he’s now carving out a promising start to his professional career with his athleticism and drive.

Elic Ayomanor’s Brand Endorsements

Off the field, Ayomanor has begun building his brand through several partnerships. In December 2023, he joined the Lifetime Cardinal NIL collective, which helps Stanford athletes grow their personal brands. He has also worked with the Peel Panthers Talent Showcase and the Top Hat Bingo Association, a nod to his Canadian roots. His NIL and sponsorship income is estimated to fall between $50,000 and $100,000 per year.