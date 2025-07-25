What is Jihad Ward’s Net Worth in 2025? All about NFL LB’s Salary, Contract & more

Born on May 11, 1994, in Philadelphia, Jihad Ward entered the NFL in 2016, having played his college football at the University of Illinois. He began as a wide receiver and safety before being converted into a stand-up defensive end as a junior. The then-Oakland Raiders drafted him as their 44th overall pick in the second round. He immediately brought size and power to the defensive line.

In 2023, particularly, Jihad Ward made headlines when HBO’s TV series Hard Knocks captured his heated on-field clash with Aaron Rodgers during an NFL game. Standing at 6’5” and weighing 287 lbs, Ward has built his reputation as a hybrid player. He can contribute as both an edge rusher and a stand-up linebacker to any team’s defensive lineup.

Over his nine NFL seasons, Jihad Ward played for seven different teams: the Raiders, Cowboys, Colts, Ravens, Jaguars, Giants, and Vikings. Despite frequently changing teams, he has remained healthy and consistent. He has played in all 17 games for four straight seasons since 2021 and adapted to every system thrown his way. Throughout his career, Ward has built a steady financial profile through consistent play and smart short-term contracts.

What is Jihad Ward’s net worth in 2025?

The veteran linebacker has accumulated a lucrative net worth through his professional football career. It includes his salary as well as endorsement deals. In 2025, reports estimate Jihad Ward’s net worth falls between $12.6 million and $13.3 million. According to Salary Sport and Over The Cap, Ward has earned approximately $13.29 million over his NFL career. His contracts have included multiple guarantees and signing bonuses. On top of that, he has avoided major injury setbacks, which has allowed him to maximize his earnings.

Rather than relying on one massive payday, Ward steadily increased his value through veteran deals that rewarded his production. As a result, he positioned himself among the more financially stable linebackers in the league, even without the spotlight of Pro Bowl selections or long-term extensions.

What is Jihad Ward’s salary?

In 2024, Ward signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings worth $1.79 million. The contract included a $400,000 signing bonus, a $1.34 million base salary, and a $50,000 workout bonus. Of that total, $600,000 was guaranteed. For a rotational linebacker and edge rusher, that compensation reflects the market value for veteran defenders who offer reliability and depth.

Ward’s 2024 production backed up that investment. According to PFF, he posted a career-high 31 quarterback pressures and 14 quarterback hits while playing all 17 games last year. His consistent availability and positional flexibility make him a strong candidate for another similar deal in 2025. Ward could secure another one-year contract in the $1.5 to $1.8 million range, depending on incentives and guaranteed money.

With Ward signing with the Tennessee Titans for 2025, his contract details are yet to be shared. However, projections have ranged from $2.19 million to $2,89 million.

What was Jihad Ward’s contract length with the Vikings?

Ward signed a one-year contract with the Vikings on March 20, 2024. The short-term deal allowed him to prove his value without a long-term commitment from the team. Ward responded by delivering one of his most productive seasons yet. He began training camp as a stand-up outside linebacker but transitioned into a rotational defensive lineman during the regular season last year. The shift showcased his adaptability and football IQ. While the Vikings decided not to extend him, Ward’s performance boosted his stock heading into 2025 free agency.

Jihad Ward has built a successful career in the NFL. His growing net worth reflects those achievements. His NFL career continues to be like a revolving door. Still, Ward will play a valuable role on any team he joins.