“Will Never Play in the NFL Again”: Ex-NFL Player Tears Into Jordan Elliott for Allegedly Bringing Firearm to Titans Facility Before Release

Jordan Elliott signed with the Tennessee Titans in March on a two-year deal, reuniting with head coach Robert Saleh. Months later, he is no longer on the roster, and a serious allegation has emerged from his final stretch with the team. A former NFL player has weighed in on Jordan Elliott’s release from the Titans, and his verdict is blunt.

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“Jordan Elliott will never play another game in the National Football League,” Emmanuel Acho said on Speakeasy. “You can’t bring a gun inside the facility to use on your own teammate and expect to ever play football again. We’ve seen other defensive tackles like Christian Wilkins just disappear for locker room conduct. You do something as egregious as threaten the life of one of your brothers over some words, you’re never playing again.”

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The Titans have cut defensive tackle Jordan Elliott, and the story behind it is far stranger than a routine roster move. It started ahead of Week 6 win over the Colts.

Elliott had no injury designation on Wednesday and Thursday.

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Head coach Robert Saleh pulled him before Friday’s practice began and said Elliott was “dealing with personal stuff.” Looking back, that vague explanation and the Thursday report suggested something was going on behind closed doors.

Elliott also didn’t travel to Indianapolis on Sunday and was marked inactive for the game. On Tuesday, the Titans finally addressed it in a statement:

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“On Thursday, October 15, there was an incident at our team facility involving Jordan Elliott. Following our review of the incident, we have made the decision to release Elliott from our roster. We will have no further comment on the matter,” the Titans said in a statement.

The details came from A to Z Sports, which cited sources saying Elliott got frustrated with a teammate on the practice field that Thursday, October 15.

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The Athletic writer Michael-Shawn Dugar shared the report on X, providing additional details.

“However, that frustration carried over into the locker room after practice. Sources say Elliott was seen storming out of the locker room upset. According to multiple sources, Elliott then went to the players’ parking garage next to the facility to retrieve a firearm from his vehicle. The situation was de-escalated before there was any altercation involving the firearm,” the post read.

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The Metro Nashville Police Department told A to Z Sports by phone on Tuesday afternoon that no reports had been filed and the team had not contacted them about the incident.

Acho didn’t stop at saying Elliott’s NFL career is over. He also went after his maturity, calling him a boy who doesn’t know how to regulate his emotions.

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“But it appears that all Jordan Elliott was, at least in that moment, is a 6’3”, 315-pound boy. Because if you can’t control your emotions, then you are not indeed a man at all. I hope more than anything, just go make sure you get your emotions in check because this wasn’t an opponent. This was quite literally a teammate who you were supposed to go to war with, not go to war against.”

Elliott signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Titans back in March 2026. Cutting him after an incident like this could cost Tennessee a small hit against the salary cap, though the full financial impact isn’t clear yet.

On the field, he had played in all five of the Titans’ games this year before the incident. He started one, and recorded 11 combined tackles before his sudden absence in Week 6. Over his career, he has appeared in 102 games with 65 starts and five sacks, after being drafted in the third round by the Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft.

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For now, in Elliott’s absence, veteran defensive tackle Timmy Horne was elevated from the practice squad for game day last week. Whether Horne keeps the spot or the Titans bring in someone new is still an open question.