Jaguars News: Liam Coen’s Defense Alerts 26 NFL Teams After Josh Hines Allen’s Bold Claim

Before Liam Coen, for the Jaguars‘ last season, it was their defense that kept setting off alarm bells. Crumbling under pressure, the team ranked 31st in total defense and 27th in scoring defense. To make matters worse, they forced just nine turnovers all year, the fewest by any team in the league. This defensive collapse understandably left players and fans frustrated. The defensive side was screaming for help, and did it get any response?

With all eyes on the team, it can be safe to say that owner Shad Khan had already set the wheels in motion. The coaching staff was changed back in January. In a bid to bring a refreshing new perspective and energy to the team, Khan tapped ex-Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Liam Coen to lead the charge. Well, a good team can’t be without an equally impressive defense. So the head coach brought in a new, aggressive defensive mind, Anthony Campanile. With this move, they try to reclaim the team’s glory and competitive edge. So, is it working?

We can’t say until the action begins and witness whether the defensive unit is able to make an impactful contribution to the team. However, the defensive side of the Jags appears to be quite impressive ahead of 2025. The first name in the spotlight is Devin Lloyd, who was ranked as one of the best linebackers in the league by Mason Cameron. “Although the Jaguars opted not to pick up Lloyd’s fifth-year option this offseason, he has showcased a solid all-around game, highlighted by his innate ability to fit the run,” Cameron said (as per SI).

Tall and athletic, he had a stunning 91.0 PFF run-defense grade across two years. Not only that, Lloyd is also excellent at tackling. His tackling grade of 88.0 was the highest in the entire league last season. As per PFF, Liam Coen’s Jaguars are currently ranked 6th on the list of NFL linebacker unit rankings. This means they left 26 teams behind. But he wasn’t the only one to make it through the list.

Another star from the roster is Foyesade Oluokun, whose football IQ has consistently shone ever since he joined the Jaguars. With a 68.5 PFF overall grade in each of the last three seasons, Jaguars #23 is ranked 19th in PFF’s list of the top 32 linebackers. They have just the right and crucial players to fall back on. For instance, Ventrell Miller, Chad Muma, and rookie Jack Kiser are here to provide solid run-defense depth behind the starters. Not just the Jags’ owner Khan and the head coach’s motivating words, the elite roster has also added to the hype.

But the question gets back to whether Liam Coen’s Jaguars will be able to level up in the upcoming season?

Under Liam Coen’s guidance, Josh Hines-Allen made a bold comment

It can’t be denied that the outlook for the Jaguars’ defense looks promising with new coaches and key players in action. The roster is already brimming with talent such as DE Josh Hines-Allen. In fact, Coen’s leadership in practice and the locker room has seemingly made a difference, too. Hence, Jaguars’ #41 opened up about Liam Coen’s coaching approach, which focuses on intense competition. The veteran alluded to working hard every day for his job.

“Hopefully, this is the right go-round. I’m going to go out there and do the best I can to play for Coach Liam,” Hines-Allen said at The Rich Eisen Show. “I love Coach Pederson, he was awesome. I wish him nothing but the best,” he also mentioned ex-head coach Doug Pederson, while speaking about this new tenure under coach Liam with the Jags.

In doing so, he made a bold comment and said, “I know when I’m healthy and I’m in the right position every time. I know I can be the best defensive player in the National Football League.” He was impressive last season, too. Fans might not be surprised. But they are looking forward to how the team turns out. And needless to mention, the team brought in talented rookie Travis Hunter into the equation, too. They now hope to make a massive shift for the team. Hines-Allen also mentioned Hunter during his conversation, calling him a “super competitive player.“

On the other hand, head Coach Liam Coen is quite understandably putting in great efforts for the rookies at the rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center. The No. 2 overall pick signed a four-year deal worth nearly $46,649,114. While the rookie isn’t the sole solution for the Jaguars, their collective efforts to fix the flaw might be!