TJ Watt Wants to Retire With Steelers as Mike Tomlin Waits For Disgruntled LB’s Contract Decision

TJ Watt is Pittsburgh through and through. The youngest Watt sibling has not just carried the Steelers’ pass-rush heritage since his first snap in 2017, but he is the legacy. His reputation as one of the game’s most formidable edge rushers has been solidified with seven-time Pro Bowler, four First-Team All-Pro selections, and a 2021 Defensive Player of the Year title. Watt is headed for the Hall of Fame with 108 career sacks over eight seasons.

But Watt believes that legacy is more important than money or stats these days. “At this point of my career, the individual awards aren’t anything,” he said in 2024. “It’s all about winning…It’s more about what are you truly leaving as a legacy for the City of Pittsburgh.” What he wants is to win with the Steelers, not simply play for them. “When I’m done, I want to come back. And I want them to say, TJ Watt, Super Bowl champion. That’s all that’s important to me.” Still, wanting to stay and being able to stay are two different things. Especially in a league where emotions run up against contracts and championship windows.

Former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch revealed details about Watt’s mentality on Up & Adams. When Kay Adams asked if he sees TJ Watt finishing his career as a Steeler. Batch remarked, “He wants to be a one-helmet guy. But ultimately the goal in pittsburgh is not to win division titles just to win a super bowl. So he’s going to pay attention to how the roster is made up,” alluding to Watt’s wish to play for Pittsburgh for the rest of his career. In the NFL, this type of loyalty is uncommon, and it is similar to that of Cam Heyward, who has coached Watt on and off the field. However, as Batch said, Super Bowls are not won by loyalty. And that is the only line missing from Watt’s otherwise flawless resume.

Batch also pointed out that Watt has experience dealing with front-office conflict. “The last time he went through a contract dispute, he went all the way down to the start of the regular season,” he stated. Now that there are rumors of another deal being considered behind closed doors, that history matters. Watt has witnessed newcomers, like as DK Metcalf, receive blockbuster money before playing a single down while other celebrities take advantage of “hometown discounts.”

But Adams summed up what many fans are probably thinking: “Charlie, I really thought it was your obligation as a Steeler great to say he’s not going anywhere.” But Batch wasn’t biting, “What’s the business of football?” he replied. He only mentioned that the more you pursue a Super Bowl, the more you become aware of your surroundings.

But he didn’t imply Watt was leaving. “Circumstances obviously plays a factor, but it’s just the fact of at some point of your career as an NFL player. You have to be prepared to move on at some particular point. I’m not saying that it’s happening right now for TJ. All I’m saying is…when things are missing off your resume, you start to pay attention to everything around you.” Missing a ring may tip the scales for a legacy-obsessed player, even if it means removing the only helmet he has ever worn. And the contract limbo just adds fuel to the fire.

TJ Watt’s contract frustrations put Steelers’ future in doubt

With a no-nonsense approach, unwavering stability, and a perfect record, Mike Tomlin has coached Steelers football for 18 seasons. But this situation? His usual patience is being put to the test. According to reports, the Steelers think they’ve fulfilled their obligation. Kaboly described the offer to Watt as “pretty substantial.”

However, the phrase “substantial” is ambiguous in NFL discussions. Particularly in light of the Browns‘ recent increase in the benchmark to $40 million per year for Myles Garrett. Watt may not be asking for that precise amount, but he has every right to do so, given his recent increased durability and comparable honors.

And history suggests that he is prepared to wait. In 2021, Watt signed his four-year, $112 million agreement three days before the start of the season after skipping OTAs and team activities during training camp. This time? With the stakes even higher, he might stretch the standstill further.

Batch added twist to this tale: “No matter how great you are, there’s a strong chance the team you start with isn’t the one you finish with.” And he gave examples of quarterbacks who were subsequently fired by the teams that drafted them, such as Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning. Translation? Even ‘forever guys’ don’t always get forever endings.

Mike Tomlin, for now, is staying mum. But behind the scenes, he’s undoubtedly hoping this gets resolved long before August. Watt is the defensive soul of his team. Losing him, even in theory, would be catastrophic. But the clock is ticking. And if the Steelers don’t move fast enough, TJ Watt’s ‘one-helmet dream’ could turn into the next great ‘business of football’ heartbreak.