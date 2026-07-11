“Today Isn’t About Football”: Fernando Mendoza in Tears While Honoring His Mother After $500,000 Donation

Fernando Mendoza is no stranger to adversity. He’s been dealing with a very harrowing one for a long time: his mother, Elsa, has had multiple sclerosis since 2008. To honor his mother’s support in his life and how she continues to brave the world despite such a debilitating disease, Mendoza undertook a special initiative.

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Per WVSN, the Las Vegas Raiders rookie and the Mendoza Family Fund donated $500,000 to the University of Miami Health System and the UM Miller School of Medicine on July 9 to support multiple sclerosis research. The money will help fund stem cell research and launch a “first-of-its-kind stem cell transplantation trial at UM,” according to WVSN.

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“Mommy, thank you for showing me what real strength looks like,” Mendoza said at the event. “Everything I’ve accomplished starts with you. Today isn’t about football, it’s about my mom. Like most parents, my mom shielded my brothers and me from a young age about what she was going through because she didn’t want us to worry about her. And it wasn’t until later, until multiple sclerosis progressed, that she ended up talking to us and sharing her struggles and tribulations.

“However, from that day forward, I never saw my mom as someone who was struggling with MS. A person, she was the same mom, the same one who encouraged us every day, the same person who always had family first, and the same one who always put a smile on her face no matter how hard the day was.”

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Mendoza paused mid-speech as he became overwhelmed with emotion, letting some tears fall.

Fernando Mendoza has supported the fight against multiple sclerosis in several ways. He and his younger brother, Alberto, teamed up with Bloomington restaurants BuffaLouie’s and Gable’s Bagels to create special menu items, with the money raised going to the National MS Society for research and support programs.

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Mendoza has also made it clear how much his mother means to him. During his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech, he told her, “This is your trophy as much as it is mine.”

Elsa Mendoza has also been a rock for her son. Even though she is now restricted to a wheelchair, it didn’t stop her from supporting her son through her college career. Although she now uses a wheelchair, she attended the College Football Playoff National Championship in Miami along with other big games that season. Some of them were quite the journey, but Elsa pulled through.

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After Indiana won the title, she celebrated with Fernando on the field in an emotional moment.

Ahead of Mendoza being drafted by the Raiders, it was long expected that he would be the No. 1 pick this year. These prospects rarely choose to miss attending the draft in person. However, Mendoza chose to stay home with his mother, marking the most pivotal moment of his life with the person who continues to show up for him.