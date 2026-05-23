Deshaun Watson’s return is expected to breathe life back into the Cleveland Browns’ offense, which struggled heavily in his absence last season after he missed the year with an Achilles injury. But those expectations could weigh heavily on the quarterback, and with head coach Todd Monken also expressing optimism, Watson may have a difficult task ahead that could ultimately decide his NFL future.

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“I think he’s putting way too much pressure on Deshaun Watson,” Emmanuel Acho said about Monken on the Speakeasy podcast. “Since Monken arrived in Cleveland, there’s been all this conversation about Deshaun’s our guy… Deshaun Watson gives you hope.”

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But realistically speaking, is Deshaun gonna get back to 4,800 passing yards, 30 touchdowns? Let’s be real, probably not. But because you’ve seen it before from Deshaun, you’re waiting to see it again. And then Todd Monken’s making it worse.”

Acho’s assessment of Todd Monken does not come without reason. 2026 will mark his first year as an NFL head coach, and one of his first major assignments will be figuring out who the Browns’ starting quarterback will be.

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The biggest reason behind Cleveland’s 30th-place offensive ranking last season was the lack of a stable QB1, with Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders all taking turns leading the team. Watson’s return, as such, brings excitement.

Acho, however, believes too much praise could affect the man, particularly given how his Browns journey has unfolded so far.

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Watson’s career-best season came with the Houston Texans in 2020, when he threw for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns in 16 regular-season games. Then, Cleveland signed Watson to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million deal after trading for him from the Houston Texans in 2022. But things have not gone according to plan.

Off-field controversies, including assault allegations in 2022, along with injuries during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, have negatively impacted his tenure with his new team. Now entering the final year of his contract, the 30-year-old appears motivated to prove himself again. What concerns Acho, however, is Watson’s lack of game time.

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“We’re not at practice,” Acho added. “But Todd Monken is describing Deshawn Watson as though we’re going to see it again. What if we don’t? More than likely, we won’t. But Todd Monken is making me a believer…

Because, realistically speaking, Deshaun is more likely to be bad, which he has been for the last four years, than he is to be good, which he hasn’t been in six years. But Todd Monken is leading us to believe he’s going to be great again.”

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Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 13: Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson 4 throws a pass in the second quarter during the game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on October 13, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 13 Browns at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24101309

Monken, however, is looking at his accolades and his desire to fight for his place. Watson, who has thrown for 17,904 passing yards and 123 touchdowns in 73 regular-season NFL games, has already won the experience game over the other QBs in Cleveland. Yet, he is still battling with Sanders for the QB1 position.

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“Here’s a guy that really, at this point, has made plenty of money. I think we all know that,” said Monken in a recent media scrum. “He’s had plenty of success and has had disappointment in his career…but to come back and to want to battle, want to further his career and change the narrative, I think it’s really cool.”

Could Deshaun Watson be headed out of Cleveland?

The 2026 NFL season could either make or break Deshaun Watson’s future with the Cleveland Browns. Typically, any player in the final year of their contract wants to give their absolute best performance to secure a contract extension or garner the attention of other teams.

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For Watson, the objective heading into the upcoming season remains the same. But according to NFL reporter Ken Carman, irrespective of his performance, Watson’s next long-term stint with the Browns appears bleak.

“If he goes out and plays well, we’ve got a whole new set of circumstances. Because I don’t think he’s going to want to be here,” said Carman on 92.3 The Fan. “If he plays well again, we’re going to go through it all. And if he plays well and finds a way out of here to continue his NFL career, he’s going to be on the first train out of town.”

If Watson performs poorly, the Browns are likely to part ways with him and instead elevate Shedeur Sanders as QB1. But if he plays well during the 2026 season, he could also attract interest from other NFL teams and potentially seek a fresh start elsewhere.

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Either way, the upcoming season could end up defining the next phase of his career.

“Nothing’s really changed other than it’s a different day and you’re firing the same questions. I’m not trying to be… I mean, nothing’s really changed. We’re going to rotate those guys and play the best player. And we’ll see,” the Browns HC said on Wednesday.