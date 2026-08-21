Todd Monken Announces Concerning News After Browns’ Joint Practice Against Bills

Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken didn’t sugarcoat things when asked about his team’s tight end room following a joint practice session against the Buffalo Bills. Per Cleveland Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi, Monken made clear the position group has become a real problem heading into the regular season.

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“Oh, it’s a concern. With all the injuries we’ve had trying to develop some guys, it’s a concern,” Monken said. “I don’t think where we are now is where we’ll be when we start the season, but I’ve been really pleased with Harold (Fannin) and Blake (Whiteheart), and Carsen’s (Ryan) come a long way. I think we get Mike (Michael Burton) back at fullback here in a week, and I think that’ll help.”

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Monken’s concern lines up with a rough stretch for Cleveland’s tight end room this offseason. The Browns let veteran David Njoku leave in free agency, betting instead on second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr. to carry the position after his standout rookie season. Last year he led the team with 72 receptions, 731 receiving yards, and six touchdowns.

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Fannin missed much of the offseason while recovering from surgery for a Grade 2 groin injury suffered late last season and was cleared about two weeks before camp. The depth behind him has also taken hits, with Brenden Bates waived with an injury designation, Carsen Ryan dealing with a foot injury and fifth-round rookie Joe Royer away from the team for personal reasons. Jack Stoll, who the Browns signed this March, is also on IR. And with Cleveland rookies allowed to go back to college for a fifth year, it looks like Dae’quan Wright might be returning to Ole Miss.

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Cleveland has turned to Blake Whiteheart, a special-teams constant with just eight catches to his name.

Monken’s mention of fullback Michael Burton returning is another piece of the Browns’ pass-catching puzzle. It would give the Browns another blocking option, potentially easing some of the pressure on a thin tight end group.

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Cleveland has made some last-minute additions to add depth to the position. The team signed former New York Giants player Jermaine Terry and Drew Biber.

Fannin has already started building chemistry within the new-look offense despite the shaky start to camp. He caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Shedeur Sanders during a recent practice session, a positive sign for a Browns offense that’s leaning on him more than ever now that Njoku is gone. According to The Athletic’s Zac Jackson, Whiteheart is the clear No. 2.

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Cleveland has its second preseason game against Buffalo on Saturday, Aug. 22. The Browns are still evaluating their roster and deciding how much their starters should play, making the health of the tight end room particularly important. We know that Shedeur Sanders will start this game.

For now, Monken does not appear to believe the current situation is permanent. But with the regular season approaching, the Browns need their tight end group healthy enough to give the new offense the flexibility the coaching staff expected when camp began.