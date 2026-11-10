Tom Brady Abruptly Steps Away From Soccer Club’s Ownership Group Despite Team’s League Success

Tom Brady pulled a shocking move by parting ways with Birmingham City, leaving three years of legacy behind him.

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Tom Brady has withdrawn the money he invested in the club, which plays in the EFL Championship, England’s second-highest soccer league, just below the Premier League.

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Birmingham City announced his exit on November 9 and thanked Brady for supporting the team over the past three years.

“Birmingham City Football Club expresses its sincere gratitude to Tom Brady for his involvement with and unwavering support for the club over the last three years,” the club statement said. “It was truly amazing to have someone with Tom’s experience and passion associated with the club, and the club looks forward to continuing to build on that foundation from the training ground to the Birmingham community.”

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Tom Brady is leaving Birmingham City at a time when the club is doing much better than when he first joined. The team is currently at the top of the Championship table, with eight wins, five draws and two losses. It is now aiming to return to the Premier League, England’s top soccer competition.

Brady bought a small share of the club in August 2023, shortly after retiring from the NFL for the first time. At that point, Birmingham City was struggling and had finished 17th in the Championship. The club had also been out of the Premier League since getting relegated in 2011.

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Tom Brady owned a small 3.3% share of Birmingham City, according to The Athletic. He was also the chairman of the club’s advisory board, where he helped guide its decisions.

Along with that, he worked as a health and nutrition consultant to help players improve their fitness and overall well-being. His longtime wellness coach, Alex Guerrero, also worked with the club.

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Tom Brady was also featured in the Amazon documentary Built In Birmingham, which showed how the club was changing under the ownership of Brady and Tom Wagner.

In 2025, Brady and Wagner announced plans to build a new stadium for Birmingham City. The project is estimated to cost £2.5 billion, and the stadium will have space for 62,000 fans. It will also feature 12 chimneys as part of its design.

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The new stadium is expected to open for the 2030-31 season. If completed as planned, it will be the UK’s seventh-largest stadium and the country’s third-largest club football stadium, behind only Old Trafford and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Though the exact reason for Tom Brady’s decision is not known yet, there’s a possible explanation.

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According to The Telegraph, Tom Brady was finding it difficult to manage both his work with Birmingham City and his NFL broadcasting job. His television commitments kept him busy, making it harder for him to give enough time to the English soccer club.

Because of this, Brady decided it was the right time to leave. He reportedly sold his shares in Birmingham City and stepped down from its advisory board. His experience helped the club during the early part of its ownership under Tom Wagner, but Brady now feels he has completed his role and can move on.

Now, Brady might be off one investment, but he still has a lot going on.

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Tom Brady’s investments

Even though Tom Brady has left Birmingham City, he still has money invested in other sports teams and businesses. These include the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL, the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA, Major League Pickleball and a boat racing team in the E1 series.

Brady is not the only famous sports personality involved in English soccer. Former NFL player J.J. Watt owns a small part of Burnley FC, another club in the Championship. He has also helped design one of the team’s jerseys for this season.

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Actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, formerly known as Rob McElhenney, also invested in Wrexham FC in 2021.

Currently, his main focus remains on the Raiders situation in the NFL. After a three-win season in 2025, the team is currently 4-5 in the current season.

Now, let’s wait and see how things turn out for the team.