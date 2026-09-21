Tom Brady Accidentally Curses on Air After Witnessing Jayden Daniels’ Gruesome Elbow Injury

Washington Commanders began Sunday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys on a good note but the game turned out to be a disaster for them as quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered an injury so horrific that legend Tom Brady accidentally uttered curses on air.

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“Oh, s–t,” were the two words uttered by Tom Brady, according to NFL reporter Arye Pulli on the Fox live broadcast, when Daniels got hurt on the final play before halftime as he was trying to find balance after being seemingly stepped on. He was on the ground after his elbow appeared to pop, and was later carted off.

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Brady later apologized, saying, “I’m sorry. Was not expecting to see that.”

Daniels had gone 11-of-17 for 96 yards and a touchdown before the injury. Marcus Mariota started the second half at quarterback.

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ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter later reported that the Commanders’ head coach, Dan Quinn, has said that Daniels has dislocated his left elbow. He “will undergo additional testing” on Monday.

The Commanders will be worried for Daniels, as this isn’t the first time he has dislocated his left elbow; the same occurred in November 2025 after taking a hard sack, which ruled him out for a good amount of time. He aggravated the injury when he returned in Week 14, and was then out for the season.

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Although this was as gruesome an injury as made Brady curse live while on the broadcast team, he didn’t hold back in another moment either. Cowboys superstar CeeDee Lamb caught a pass from quarterback Dak Prescott in the fourth quarter, impressing the former quarterback.

“Absolute p*** missile up the sideline. (Mike) Sainristil still stinking in cover two, and CeeDee settles in that hole,” Brady said.

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Lamb recorded 153 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Brady also praised Prescott for his arm strength as he attempted the high-risk throw to Lamb. Prescott was amazing in the game, completing 26 of 31 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns for a 143.8 passer rating.

Brady was certainly aware of the broadcasting rules, but these two moments couldn’t hold his feelings back, showcasing just how real and enthusiastic Brady is during NFL games.