Tom Brady Confirms Allegiance Ahead of Patriots vs Buccaneers Week 10 Clash

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be facing the New England Patriots in a Week 10 clash on Sunday. While the Buccaneers are coming off a dominating victory against the New Orleans Saints, the Patriots will look to continue their winning streak and add an 8th victory to their 2025 season. Ahead of the game, NFL Legend Tom Brady has confirmed whose side he is on.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Buccaneers recently shared a FOX NFL video clip of Tom Brady discussing the Buccaneers’ game against the Patriots. Tom Brady mentioned it as the “game of the year alert”. He started the video by appreciating the Buccaneers, saying they should be mentioned alongside other popular teams, which indirectly hints he might be supporting the Buccaneers. But in the end, he humbly said to everyone not to ask him to pick sides.

“This team doesn’t always get mentioned in the same grade as the Eagles, Chiefs, and Bills. But they should. The Bucs come off their bye week ranked third, setting up a huge showdown with the Patriots in Tampa,” Brady said. “We have two teams who might feel like they have something to prove, yeah, I like that. And that usually results in a great football game. Game of the year alert? I think so. Just don’t ask me to pick any sides here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Brady might not be interested in picking his favorite for the game of the year, as he is closely connected with both teams. On one side is the team (Patriots) with which he has played for 20 years and became one of the finest players in league history. On the other side is the team (Buccaneers) with whom he finished his career.

Brady is a six-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, and three-time MVP, and he achieved all of this during his 20-year tenure with the Patriots. During his time at the Patriots, he helped lead one of the most recognized dynasties in league history. Outside Gillette Stadium, a statue of Brady also stands, serving as a reminder of his remarkable NFL achievements. Still, Brady praised the Buccaneers first.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Brady has stated that the Buccaneers should be mentioned alongside other great teams, they will still face their fair share of challenges in the Sunday night game.

The Buccaneers will need to rise to the challenge against the disciplined Patriots team. What’s more concerning for the Buccaneers is that they will be without their top receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The team will need to run more effectively in the red zone, as mentioned by head coach Josh Grizzard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

But despite these challenges, the experts are vouching for the Buccaneers’ success on Sunday night.

Experts think the Buccaneers can end Patriots’ winning streak

The Patriots have won six straight games and are looking ferocious this season. But the Buccaneers are the ones who have the potential to stop the Patriots’ winning streak on Sunday. At least this is what the experts think.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per CBS Sports‘ Pete Prisco’s prediction, the Buccaneers are going to halt the Patriots. The Bucs are coming off a bye, which they needed. They are getting healthier. It’s also nice to be at home. Baker Mayfield will outplay Drake Maye to win it as the Bucs snap the Patriots’ winning streak.” Prisco wrote.

But Prisco is not alone, as The Sporting News’ Adam Schultz also thinks the same. According to Schultz, if the Buccaneers manage to defeat the Patriots without Bucky Irving and Chris Godwin, they will be recognized as a team capable of achieving more than just a playoff berth. He also wrote that the Buccaneers have a real chance to plant their Super Bowl flag in the ground against the Patriots.

The Patriots are currently dealing with a couple of offensive injuries. At the same time, the Buccaneers have both motivation from their last game, where they dismantled the Saints, and a vote of confidence from experts and legends. It will be interesting to see whether the Buccaneers stop the Patriots or will become another victim of the Patriots’ winning streak.