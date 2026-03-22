Tom Brady Doesn’t Hold Back After Embarrassing Loss to Team USA at Fanatics Flag Football

Essentials Inside The Story Tom Brady’s return to the field after three years didn’t go as expected.

Brady’s Founders FFC ended the day with a record of 0-2.

Could this short stint be the fuel for Tom Brady’s ultimate return?

The setup at Fanatics Flag Football looked nearly perfect for Tom Brady‘s return to the field after more than three years, but things changed fast. Instead of taking charge, the NFL-heavy teams had a tough time, while Team USA’s flag players set the pace right from the beginning.

“You know, we were trying to probably play more NFL football and pass concepts, and things happen pretty quick out there,” Brady said in the post-game appearance. “Those guys are super shifty, and they did a good job running the ball. We have one run playing.

“So, just in terms of strategy, we’re probably way behind. But I thought it was a fun experience and experiment as well for us to kind of see where everyone measured up. And really happy for the USA flag team. They did a great job. Really, they got a lot of talented, humble kids. And they did a great job. Really well coached.”

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In the event, Brady’s Founders FFC didn’t win any games, ending the day with a record of 0-2. They first lost badly to Team USA, 43-16, and then had a tighter game against the Wildcats, losing 34-26.

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“My heart is hurting right now,” Brady also added. “My heart is really hurting. We’re like a leaky faucet. We don’t have enough short throws.”

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With Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton leading and Robert Saleh helping on defense, Brady’s Founders FFC got off to a solid start. Brady dodged some pressure on the first drive and threw a nice pass to the back corner for Stefon Diggs, who caught it for a touchdown.

Right after that, Brady linked up with his longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski for a two-point conversion. However, that early 8-0 lead vanished quickly.

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Team USA turned things around, scoring 43 points without reply. Their speed was impressive, but what really set them apart was how well they understood the game. They used clever plays, quick movements, and smart angles that kept the NFL team on its toes.

As the second half went on, things just got tougher. Aamir Brown intercepted a pass from Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and ran it back for a touchdown, widening the score and shifting the game’s energy.

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Then, Founders FFC managed to score again, but it was too late to change anything. They tried a trick play where Brady threw the ball to Hurts, who ran it into the end zone. Hurts then passed to DeVonta Smith for a two-point conversion, but it didn’t really matter as Brady honestly reflected on the tough loss.

Interestingly, after the game, Brady also teased fans about returning to football.

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Tom Brady teased fans after Fanatics Flag Football

Tom Brady got people talking again after the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. After the game, he delivered a playful message online.

Imago AC Milan v Como 1907 – Serie A Tom Brady attends the Serie A football match between AC Milan and Como 1907. Milan Italy Copyright: xNicolòxCampox

“Gets you thinking…” Brady wrote about his highlight video on X.

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Of course, that comment got people talking about him possibly coming back. However, it’s been some time since fans have seen him play in the NFL. Brady last played on January 16, 2023, in a Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys while he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Before that, he made a name for himself with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowl titles and helping create one of the best teams in NFL history. Throughout his career, Brady was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times, won three MVP awards, and received two Offensive Player of the Year honors. He also holds the records for the most passing yards, completions, and touchdown passes in the league.

So, when he hit the field on Saturday, you could really see his old skills and timing shining through. But the truth is, his life is a bit different now.

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Since retiring, the Raiders’ co-owner mostly hangs out in the broadcast booth or takes care of things off the field. So, this moment looked more like a lighthearted tease than anything serious.