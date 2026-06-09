Tom Brady-Led Fanatics Flag Football Event Sued by Saudi Arabia Investors Over Scheduling Controversy

Fanatics and Saudi Arabia’s PIF are locked in a commercial court battle over a Tom Brady-led flag football event. Saudi Arabia-based entertainment company Sela has sued Fanatics regarding a dispute over where and when the flag football game took place. The fallout has exposed a rift between American sports commerce and Saudi Arabia’s sports ambitions.

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According to Front Office Sports, the lawsuit was reportedly filed in England’s commercial court by Sela. Sela is wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). The legal action follows a breakdown in the partnership between the two sides after they disagreed on how to proceed with the event amid growing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

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This suit was filed following a disagreement over scheduling after the US military strikes on Iran escalated regional tensions.

The event at the center of this lawsuit was the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. It was a showcase Flag Football exhibition game that was created and produced by Fanatics Studios, the production arm of apparel conglomerate Fanatics, owned by Michael Rubin. It was financially backed by Saudi through Sela.

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Imago LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 21: Founders quarterback Tom Brady 12 during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic on March 21, 2026, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire FOOTBAL: MAR 21 Fanatics Flag Football Classic EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20260321006

The game itself was a showcase for the sport of flag football. Fanatics Studios produced the exhibition, featuring Brady, Gronkowski, Burrow, Daniels, Barkley, Garrett, Team USA, and influencers. It also featured players from the United States national flag football team and social media influencers.

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The event was originally scheduled for March 21 at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. But following the US military strikes on Iran, the entire region was under serious risk, and the event had to be postponed. This formed the core of the dispute itself. Sela wanted the event to be postponed to 2027 to be held in Riyadh again. Fanatics Studios instead wanted the event to be relocated to Los Angeles and held this year itself. So the event went on and took place March 21 in LA at the BMO Stadium despite Saudi opposition.

For Fanatics, this event represented an opportunity to make a mark outside of their core business of licensed merchandise and apparel. For Sela and Saudi Arabia, this was a continuation of the Kingdom’s aggressive economic diversification strategy, revolving around sports. They have already heavily invested in ventures such as LIV Golf, F1, and various soccer clubs.

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The lawsuit, according to Front Office Sports, remains sealed. Fanatics declined comment when asked by FOS, and Sela was unreachable through their representatives.

The event itself was designed to be a showcase for the rising prominence of flag football ahead of its debut at the 2028 Summer Olympics.

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Tom Brady’s exhibition game was meant to showcase flag football

Brady was the show’s centerpiece; this was his return to football action, and he served as a team captain opposite Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Fanatics sold the event for broadcasting distribution to FOX, a company that Brady is already employed by, as he’s part of their top football booth.

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The event averaged roughly 650,000 viewers on FOX, an impressive number for an exhibition flag football game. Team USA, which consisted of members of the national flag football team, won the event itself.

The continued growth of Flag Football has become a point of importance for Roger Goodell and the NFL. This sport has given them the ability to expand football to other demographics and globally. And with the 2028 Olympic debut, it will give the sport and the NFL arguably their biggest global stage yet.

The event showcased flag football’s growth and gave Brady his first live action since retirement. While the reasons and the fact that the event was held could be considered a success on its own, the outcome of this lawsuit could unfortunately overshadow what was just a fun football event.