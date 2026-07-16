Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes & More Left in Awe As Lionel Messi Sparks Argentina Comeback Over England

Lionel Messi is the king of clutch comebacks.

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Trailing 1-0 with five minutes remaining, Argentina seemed to be done for. Two assists in a matter of six minutes saw Argentina secure a miraculous 2-1 victory against England, booking their place in the FIFA World Cup final. But it wasn’t only soccer fanatics going crazy about the turn of events. NFL royalty jumped into the conversation, too.

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“Oh my god 🤯,” Tom Brady kept things short on X, just three words.

“That’s why he’s the GOAT,” Patrick Mahomes wrote on X.

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England had been clinging to their 1-0 lead for most of the second half, and it looked like they might actually pull it off. Then, in the 85th minute, Messi got the ball off a short corner, while also drawing in three defenders. He found Enzo Fernández wide open near the top of the box. Fernández sealed the deal, sending the ball into the net to tie things up.

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Deep into stoppage time, Messi struck again. Alexis Mac Allister rattled a shot off the post, which led the ball to the Argentine captain. Messi then sent the ball to Lautaro Martínez in a cross, who tipped it towards the goalpost with his head, shattering England’s hopes all over again.

The final whistle blew, and Messi dropped to his knees, soaking it all in. Only days ago, he had orchestrated a similar comeback to knock out Egypt in the match’s last 14 minutes. Unfortunately for England, they’ll have to wait for four more years to bring the trophy home.

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Even though it’s been a few hours since the semifinal wrapped up, the internet is abuzz with Lionel Messi’s heroics.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III also shared his feelings.

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“Messi is the Greatest of All Time. We are BLESSED to watch a Master at his craft,” Griffin III posted on X.

Even JJ Watt, a guy who’s seen his share of unbelievable sports moments, could only manage one word.

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“WOWWWWWWW,” the former defensive end chimed in on X.

“Just an incredible sporting event. That was amazing,” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer posted on X.

Argentina moves on to face Spain in the final on Sunday, with a shot at becoming the first team since Brazil (1958 and 1962 champions) to defend their World Cup title. After a comeback like that, though, does anyone really want to bet against them?