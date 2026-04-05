Tom Brady Seeks “Balance” Amid Questions Over Raiders Ownership

Tom Brady isn’t chasing headlines anymore, but he is simply looking for balance. In a world where every move he makes gets picked apart, even a quiet note in his latest newsletter has people talking. This time, it’s about his growing connection to the Las Vegas Raiders. There’s been plenty of speculation about how involved he plans to be as an owner.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a newsletter titled “Balance Isn’t What You Think It Is,” published on March 31, 2026, Brady laid out his personal philosophy on managing competing demands. And in doing so, he almost inadvertently revealed how he views his role as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Pro Football Talk was quick to connect the dots.

ADVERTISEMENT

They posted on X: “Tom Brady’s latest newsletter focused on his quest for ‘balance.’ It likely means he won’t be suddenly spending more time with the Raiders.”

Based on what he wrote, Brady doesn’t seem like someone about to dive deeper into team operations. He has called himself a “sounding board,” which makes it feel like he’s staying more in the background than stepping into the spotlight. And right now, Brady is striving for balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his latest newsletter, he wrote, “My goal is balance. My list of things to learn and work on is part of achieving that goal. They recharge my social battery. They stimulate my head and my heart and my body. They help keep me healthy along all three main dimensions—physical, mental, emotional—so that I can fully indulge the ambitious part of my character without letting it steal energy from the other major priorities in my life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That could be difficult to hear for Raiders owner Mark Davis. Back in early 2025, Davis made it clear he sold a portion of the team to Brady at a bargain rate, likely hoping Brady would play a bigger role in steadying things. Brady bought that minority stake at a discount, with expectations that he would help bring stability alongside GM John Spytek.

The Raiders hired Pete Carroll for the 2025 season, but the team continued to struggle just like in 2024. They finished last in total offensive yards (4,168) and are entering 2026 holding the first overall draft pick with their quarterback situation still unresolved. In February 2026, they pivoted again, naming Klint Kubiak, Seattle’s offensive coordinator the prior season, as their third head coach in three years. This is the volatile organization Brady was brought in to help stabilize.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Brady was asked about his role a couple of weeks ago, he didn’t exactly clear things up. The answer felt vague, and that only added to the curiosity. Yes, coach Klint Kubiak has mentioned they text often, but Brady skipping the NFL annual meeting hasn’t gone unnoticed. He, being a minority owner and the most prominent football voice, should have been at the annual meeting, but his skipping it is definitely tracks with the ‘balance’ theme being followed in his newsletter.

In his newsletter, Brady nevertheless wrote this: “When I commit to something, I go all in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, at this point, it seems that there is indeed some doubt regarding how dedicated he truly is when it comes to being present.

Considering the fact that he is a part-owner of the organization, many people assumed that he would put more effort into being involved in everything. While there are questions around his commitment, Brady shared what balance means to him in his newsletter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Brady’s definition of balance

While Tom Brady is focused on finding balance, he opened up about what that really means to him in his newsletter, “Balance Isn’t What You Think It Is,” published on 31 March 2026.

“The answer to the question of balance for me isn’t to do less.” Tom Brady wrote, “It’s to do as much as possible around whichever priority has my attention, and then to do as much as possible to recharge my social battery so I can do it again with the next, most pressing priority. I don’t think I’m alone in this being an effective strategy. Balancing priorities is not most people’s problem; it’s balancing their inputs and outputs so each of their priorities gets their full attention when it matters.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The newsletter came after he spent 10 days at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. He admitted it was hectic, but also made it clear that he chose to take it on.

Brady played for 23 years in the NFL before deciding to retire from the league. Brady accumulated a start record of 335 games and ended his career with 251-82. Brady amassed 89,214 yards, scored 649 touchdowns, and registered a quarterback rating of 97.2.

In 2023, Brady decided to retire from the league. In his newsletter, Brady made it clear that balance is his goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My goal is balance.” Brady wrote, “My list of things to learn and work on is part of achieving that goal. They recharge my social battery. They stimulate my head and my heart and my body. They help keep me healthy along all three main dimensions: physical, mental, and emotional so that I can fully indulge the ambitious part of my character without letting it steal energy from the other major priorities in my life.”

With that goal clearly in his mind, it will be interesting to see how he handles his level of involvement with the Las Vegas Raiders moving forward.