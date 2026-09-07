Tom Brady Sends Emotional Message to Niece Hannah as She Takes Major Step for Michigan: “Proud of You”

Tom Brady just got a major reason to celebrate. His niece, Hannah Brady, made her first college debut at Michigan in their game against Valparaiso, and his uncle couldn’t be more proud of her.

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Supporting her big achievement, Tom Brady put up a story on IG saying, “So proud of you.”

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Michigan’s women’s volleyball team turned things around after dropping the first set to Valparaiso on Sunday, September 6. The Wolverines lost 23-25 but bounced back, winning the next three sets 25-14, 25-16, and 25-12. The strong comeback helped Michigan improve to 5-1, while Valparaiso dropped to 4-2.

Hannah Brady also made her mark right away in her collegiate debut. She wasted no time making an impact, recording an ace with her very first serve. It was a dream start for Brady and a memorable way to begin her college career, and her uncle was right there to pat her on the back.

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Both share a solid bond. Last year, Brady shared several pictures from his Thanksgiving weekend on Instagram. The photos showed his three children, Jack, Benjamin, and Vivian, along with his parents, Galynn Patricia and Tom Sr., and his niece Hannah Brady.

“What a special Thanksgiving weekend with the people I love most,” Brady said. “Laughing, playing, eating too much…and enjoying our family and football and tradition in the state of Michigan.”

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He traveled to Ann Arbor to spend time with his family and attend Michigan’s game against Ohio State on Nov. 29, 2025. The game was played at Michigan Stadium, where Brady also shared photos of his family and children around the Michigan campus.

During the same trip, Brady also spent time with his niece Hannah Brady, who plays volleyball for Michigan. He shared a photo of himself on the volleyball court with Hannah on Instagram, as Fox reported that he was “sharing a flick on the volleyball court with his niece.”

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Hannah Mae Brady-Timmons comes from a family with a strong sports background. She is the daughter of Maureen Brady, who played softball at Fresno State, and her uncle is Tom Brady, one of the greatest football players ever. Tom played football at Michigan from 1995 to 1999 before becoming a seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Hannah’s family also includes her older sister, Maya Brady, who became a standout softball player at UCLA. She is showing what she is actually capable of.

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Timmons was born on July 15, 2007, and is from Agoura Hills, California. She is a sophomore libero for Michigan volleyball. She began making a name for herself at Oaks Christian High School. She was their starting libero for all four years.

She finished her high school career as the school’s all-time leader in digs, with more than 1,207. She also helped the team reach the CIF Southern Section final twice and win the Marmonte League championship in all four seasons.

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On top of that, she earned first-team all-league honors, was named an AVCA Phenom, and landed on the AVCA All-American Watch List.

Brady joined Michigan for the 2025 season, but her freshman year was a waiting game because she did not appear in a match.

Now that Hannah Brady finally made her season debut, more performances are expected from her, and Tom Brady will be right there to help and support her.