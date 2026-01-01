Tom Brady Sends Stark Warning to 32 NFL Teams Ahead of Week 18

Tom Brady is not done shaping NFL conversations. On Thursday, the NFL on FOX shared a video clip on Instagram where Brady spoke about one of the biggest debates every January, rest versus rust. You either rest extra for recovery and freshness, or you risk losing your game rhythm while the other teams continue practicing. With Week 18 here and playoff spots locked for several teams, Brady has chosen his side of the debate.

Brady made it clear that sitting healthy players can be risky when the games start to matter most. He said teams must be careful not to take too much time off.

“If you take off too much time, I do think there’s a degree of rust in this sport that you don’t want,” he explained.

He warned that slow starts in playoff games can end seasons fast, especially against top teams. Brady stressed that teams need to stay sharp and ready, not ease into playoff football. He pointed to last season as an example.

The Eagles rested some players late, including Saquon Barkley, and it worked out with a strong playoff run and a Super Bowl win. Still, Brady said that does not mean it always works. He shared that during his career, he preferred to play if he was healthy and even played first halves before sitting out later.

Brady also reflected on the Patriots’ perfect 16-0 run in 2007, when New England played hard in Week 17 against the Giants. “We felt sharp throughout,” he said, adding that the bye week gave them rest without losing rhythm.

The 48-year-old believes iron sharpens iron, saying healthy players should “go out there and try to win the game.”

As Week 18 approaches, Brady’s message is clear for all 32 NFL teams. Rest injured players if needed, but benching healthy stars could backfire when playoff football begins.

Brady’s power rankings spotlight Broncos as playoff threat grows

Tom Brady’s latest NFL power rankings arrive at a critical point in the season. With Week 18 here, teams are fighting for rhythm, not rest, as the playoffs get closer and every performance starts to carry more weight.

“One week to go. Savor it, people. We’re running out of football,” Brady said, reminding everyone that the regular season is almost done, but the biggest games are still ahead.

Seattle stayed at No. 1 after taking care of business on the road. The Seahawks followed their Week 16 win over the Rams by dominating the Panthers. Brady praised their balance, pointing to an elite defense and timely quarterback play.

“Did Sam Darnold get his playoff jitters out of the way last year?” Brady asked while hinting at a deep run.

Jacksonville also earned love from TB12. “Trevor Lawrence and company picked up their seventh straight victory on the road in Indy,” Brady said, noting the Jaguars still have a small shot at the No. 1 seed.

But Denver made the loudest noise. After sweeping Kansas City, the Broncos jumped to No. 2.

“This team has all the tools to win in the playoffs if Bo Nix can elevate his game,” Brady said. With Mile High looming, the warning is real.

Denver, Seattle, and Jacksonville are all showing playoff promise. If key players step up, especially quarterbacks, these teams could make big noise in January, setting up an exciting finish to the season.