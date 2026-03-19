Tom Brady Takes Playful Dig at Joe Burrow After Bengals QB’s Night Out With Alix Earle at Oscars

There are only a few days left before the Fanatics Flag Football Classic takes place. The draft took place on Wednesday, with Kevin Hart and Druski as the hosts. The lineups included active and retired football players, internet personalities, celebrities, and elite athletes. During the star-studded show, there was even some banter going on between the players. But the banter between NFL legend Tom Brady and the Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow caught everyone’s attention.

“That’s what they called Joe the other night at those Oscar parties… Wildcat,” said Tom Brady to Joe Burrow during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic Draft on Wednesday, via Tom Brady’s YouTube channel. “At least he’s here… no fashion shows to attend to.”

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Burrow will be representing the Wildcats FFC during the upcoming round-robin tournament. Taking a playful dig at him, Brady called him a “Wildcat” because of his latest venture. On March 15, the Bengals star quarterback was spotted at the Oscars after-parties alongside Alix Earle, Stassie Karanikolaou, and Tate McRae at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The quarterback left the Vanity Fair Oscar Party alongside the influencers and the “Tit for Tat” singer. He took the shotgun as the group boarded an SUV.

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Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 looks at the scorebord during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104150

Burrow also participated in the Vogue World: Paris fashion show in 2024. He walked the runway in a black suit jacket with no shirt underneath. The seven-time Super Bowl winner didn’t let that detail go unnoticed, either. Despite Brady’s comments, Burrow stayed silent. He kept his hands in his pockets and was seen smiling at the comments.

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It remains unclear whether Brady’s dig was just playful or had any deeper meaning, especially since there were rumors of him and Earle dating. Now, she is seen with Burrow, which could be the real context behind Brady’s comments. However, as per Earle, she is busy enjoying her “single era.”

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Is there something brewing between Tom Brady and Alix Earle?

Despite her “single era,” influencer Alix Earle has been making headlines with dating rumors. The night out with Joe Burrow is not the only night out for her this year. Earle was seen with Tom Brady at St. Barts’ on New Year’s Eve. The two were pretty close and were holding onto each other. A few sources claimed that they even kissed.

They also attended a Super Bowl after-party in mid-February. Brady put his arms around her waist and pulled the Hot Mess star closer. Brady is almost double her age, but Earle once said that he liked older men. From dancing together to embracing, the duo has been making headlines with strong dating speculations.

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Amid the romantic links with Earle, the 48-year-old was recently spotted with another woman. While he retired almost three years ago, it seems he is doing a great job of being the center of all news. It remains to be seen how things shape up for the NFL legend and his New Year’s Eve and Super Bowl after-party partner, Alix Earle.