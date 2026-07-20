Tom Brady Urged to Stay “Far Away” From Billionaire Friend Before He ‘Ruins’ His Legacy

Tom Brady’s legacy is far too colossal to be erased. Still, there may be some paths that bring him closer to making it happen. Logan Paul and Michael Rubin might be one.

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Both Brady and Paul attended the FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina, and the former quarterback was also accompanied by his son. In an Instagram story shared by Rubin, who owns Fanatics, Brady and Paul were showing the middle finger to each other. Rubin held Paul back from getting close to Brady.

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Reacting to that incident, Dave Portnoy said on X, “Can somebody please shake Tom Brady and tell him to get as far away from Michael Rubin as possible and stop lamifying his entire legacy.”

Tom Brady has been Fanatics’ exclusive memorabilia partner since 2020, cementing his business ties with Rubin. At the same time, Paul is also connected to Rubin via Fanatics’ association with WWE. The two feuders faced each other at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic this year, where Paul’s team defeated Brady 34-26.

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Imago March 21 2026 Founders quarterback Tom Brady12tries to run away from Wildcats player Logan Paul19 on the field during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic game between USA Team and the Founders FFC. / CSM Fanatics Flag Football Classic 2026: Wildcats FCC Vs Founders FFC MAR 21 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc04_ 20260321_zma_c04_645 Copyright: xThurmanxJamesx

After the game, Paul walked over to Brady and the two exchanged a few words. Brady told him, “You did well.” Paul quickly replied, “No, no, no. I did great… Tom, I did great, say that.”

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Brady said that he “agreed” and was also “impressed” by his play. However, the wrestler stoked the fire by posting an ‘apology’ video on social media that mocked Brady and his teammates.

Things have been icy between the two ever since.

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During the Fanatics Fest in NYC this weekend, Brady seemed visibly agitated by Paul and slapped him. The quarterback followed this up by calling Paul a “dork” on X.

Now, most of the reports claimed it as a promotional stunt, but Fanatics official X page added fuel to the fire by adding a video of the incident with the caption, “Round 100 of this never-ending beef at Fanatics Fest😭”

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Let’s see how long this feud goes on for.