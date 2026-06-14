Tom Brady’s Close Associate Accidentally Leaks NFL’s Plans To Add “Two More Expansion Teams”

The whispers of the NFL expanding to 34 teams have been around for a long while, but nothing concrete ever came out of those developments. This will be the 24th year that the league will play a season featuring 32 teams. But Mike Repole, co-owner of the UFL and a business partner of Tom Brady, might have spilled the beans on information that wasn’t supposed to be out.

At a recent press conference, Repole was talking pretty casually about how the UFL wouldn’t be clashing with the NFL or the college football seasons. Both are looking to expand their schedule in the near future. But in his explanation of the UFL being in the clear, Repole hinted that there might be two new teams who could enter the NFL.

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“I think that, that just shows you how much people love football,” he said. “I think the NFL is doing eight or nine or 10 international games this year, like crazy. Um, they’re adding an extra week, talking about two more expansion teams, you know. It’s great for football, it’s great for the NFL, it’s great for college football, and it’s great for the United Football League.”

From the outside, the NFL hasn’t really been making noise about adding new teams. But this isn’t just anyone speculating; Repole has a genuine connection to the inner circle of football, being the co-owner of the UFL and being in touch with Brady. The former acquired the latter’s TB12 and Brady Brand into his sportswear company, NoBull.

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Even though there is no new knowledge of the NFL moving to 34 teams, the league has been vocal about it in the past. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has long hinted at the idea of more teams in the NFL. In a conversation with Westwood One Sports in February, he said that expanding the league by bringing teams from outside of the US was “very possible someday.”

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Goodell has been exploring the idea of a London team for more than a decade now, per the Guardian. The city already had a football team—the American kind—during the 90s, called the London Monarchs. They played in the short-lived World League of American Football and disbanded towards the late 90s.

“There’s been discussion about potentially having a franchise in London,” Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank told TheMMQB.com. “I’m very optimistic.”

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In 2012, former NFL executive vice president Eric Grubman said in an interview that he had a list “longer than [his] arm” of financiers from different cities hoping to break into the NFL. But at that time, only Los Angeles and Toronto were the major contenders.

Within the country, perhaps the most likely contender for a new team is St. Louis, having previously hosted the Rams and the Cardinals. It was among the cities considered by the league when they were looking to expand in 1993. Local businessman and sports fanatic Jerry Clinton had begun building a new stadium, and local hero Walter Payton was tasked with getting the NFL to give St. Louis a serious thought. This proposed team would be called the St. Louis Stallions.

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However, St. Louis lost their bid because of some instability between Clinton and another group who wanted to take charge of the operation. There was another failed attempt to get the Patriots here, but Robert Kraft prevailed over St. Louis native James Orthwein, who had briefly purchased the team from former owner Victor Kiam.

An expansion would mean more money, but it would also create a mess in the league for the first few seasons. The last time the NFL expanded was in 2002, when the Houston Texans came in. They stabilized the lopsidedness that came when the Cleveland Browns joined in 1999.

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The NFL was an odd-numbered league for three seasons. And due to the uneven number of teams on either side, there was at least one team on a bye every week of the season. Fans of the yesteryears made it work, but not getting to see their favorite teams play in the early weeks of the season was a letdown.

The league would ideally look at bringing in two new teams together if it were planning an expansion. But which conference and division they go to is going to be a tough challenge to whittle down. One division is going to have more than the usual number of teams. But if Repole is saying this, there might be a good chance that a plan for an expansion is in the works.