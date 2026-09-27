Tom Brady’s Desperate Attempt to Save Falling Marriage Revealed Before Gisele Bündchen Pulled the Plug

Tom Brady’s upcoming biography is already generating plenty of online buzz. Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness by Lars Anderson will go on sale on September 29, 2026, but fans have already gotten a peek at one of its more interesting parts: his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and the struggles the couple reportedly faced before their divorce.

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Tom Brady made one final attempt to work things out with his ex-wife before their split. Per the book (via the Daily Mail), in 2022, the quarterback left camp at Tampa Bay for 11 days to meet with Bündchen. He told coach Clyde Christensen at that time, “I’ve got to take care of some personal things.”

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But when Tom Brady eventually returned, Christensen clearly saw the change.

“Tom was an empty shell of who he was when he got back,” Christensen said. “There was no joy. Everything was hard work.”

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The couple split in 2022, 13 years after they tied the knot. The book alleges that Brady’s reluctance to end his football career was the reason behind the divorce, as Bündchen wanted him to spend more time with the family in the later years of his career.

Brady admitted on FOX that the split was tough, and it affected his “ability to continue to play.” He retired right after the 2022 season, with seven Super Bowl victories.

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Bündchen, addressing the split, also hasn’t shied away from how hard it was. In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2023, she said the process felt like a “death and a rebirth,” and that she was mourning “the death of my dream.”

“Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart,” Bündchen said. “When I was 26 years old, and he was 29 years old, we met; we wanted a family, we wanted things together. As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person.”

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Brady and Bündchen have since remained amicable. They share two children, Benjamin and Vivian. Brady also has a son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, who was also loved by Bündchen.

Per the book, Bündchen, who is very into astrology, allegedly told Brady after looking at the stars that they were “not compatible.” According to Christensen, she was done, “just like that.”

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She had repeatedly asked him to retire, including once in the 2017 season and in the 2018 run. On the first instance, Brady said that he could not retire just yet, because he was “having too much fun.”

However, Bündchen alleged in the Vanity Fair interview that things were “not so black and white.”

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“It’s the craziest thing I’ve ever heard,” she said, about his career being the reason for their split. “Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

Where are the couple in their romantic lives now?

Tom Brady hasn’t said whether he’s seeing anyone right now. Since his split with Bündchen, he was rumored to have been with model Irina Shayk, Brooks Nader, and most recently, influencer Alix Earle. As of now, however, there’s nothing that concretely points towards Brady being in a relationship with someone.

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Per a source and via Entertainment Tonight, the former quarterback had been casually dating since his divorce. He was not “completely closed off to the idea of getting married again,” but was not sure about what future had in store for him.

The supermodel has since moved on, having married jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in 2025 and welcoming a baby with him that same year.