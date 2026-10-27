Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Doesn’t View His Alleged Romance With Candice Swanepoel as Betrayal

Four years after separating from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady’s dating life is back in full focus. His relationship with Candice Swanepoel has had fans talking, as Bündchen finally cleared the air regarding Brady’s new romance.

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Reports from TMZ confirm that Bündchen has no issue with the relationship. While social media users quickly pointed to their shared work in Victoria’s Secret’s 2023 Icon campaign to claim a broken “girl code,” representatives and sources close to Bündchen confirmed she does not view the pairing as any form of betrayal.

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The confusion may have started because Gisele Bündchen and Candice Swanepoel appeared together in Victoria’s Secret’s 2023 Icon campaign. Since both models worked with the same brand and shared the campaign, some fans assumed they were close friends. This led to questions about whether Candice dating Tom Brady crossed a line.

The two women were friendly because they worked in the same modeling industry, but they were never close friends. They also have not been seen together in recent years, so Gisele does not consider Candice’s relationship with Brady a betrayal.

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On top of that, Gisele Bündchen is in a happy place in her personal life after marrying jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. She tied the knot with Valente on December 3, 2025, in Surfside, Florida, three years after her divorce from Tom Brady.

The couple welcomed a baby boy in early 2025, according to reports. PEOPLE confirmed Bündchen’s pregnancy in October 2024 when a source said they were looking forward to this new chapter together and wanted to create a peaceful, loving home for their family.

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In high-profile celebrity divorces, public reaction often hinges on how former partners navigate new relationships within the same professional circles. Because both Bündchen and Swanepoel built legendary careers in the fashion industry, fans expected drama.

However, Gisele’s move to normalize exes moving on reflects a growing trend among public figures who prioritize mature co-parenting and personal peace over social media narratives.

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And both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been separated for a long time after 13 years of marriage. They married in February 2009 and have two children, Benjamin and Vivian. Neither gave any specific reason for their divorce, but both said they had grown apart and wanted to move forward with their lives.

Reports suggested that Brady’s decision to return to football may have added tension to their relationship. In February 2022, he announced his retirement from the NFL but changed his mind about six weeks later and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Gisele had wanted him to spend more time with their family and was also concerned about the risks he faced playing football.

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For now, the only connecting link between them is their children. Apart from that, even Tom Brady is taking things slowly and not rushing into things right now.

Tom Brady is taking things slowly in his love life

Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel have reportedly been dating since June 2026, but they have kept their relationship private. According to TMZ, the two have been seeing each other in Miami since the summer, when several FIFA World Cup matches took place in Florida. Their romance reportedly remained a secret for several months.

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Neither Brady nor Swanepoel has publicly confirmed the relationship, but sources close to both modeling and sports circles insist the two have been quietly seeing each other. While the romance remains technically unconfirmed on official channels, the reports have been enough to start heavy speculation across social platforms.

Brady and Swanepoel have reportedly avoided popular places in Miami where photographers might spot them together. Instead, they have chosen to spend time away from the public eye. Sources told TMZ that the couple is taking its time and not rushing into the relationship.

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He also wants to focus on being a father while getting to know Swanepoel. He has three children: sons Jack and Benjamin, and daughter Vivian. According to TMZ, he stays closely involved in their daily lives and keeps busy with their activities.

Interestingly, Swanepoel has rejected Brady once before.

Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel’s spicy history

As per Entertainment Now, a 2023 interview with Candice Swanepoel has gained attention again after reports linked her to Tom Brady.

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During the interview, she played “Marry, Kiss, Kill” and had to choose between Brady, Justin Bieber, and Brad Pitt. She chose to marry Pitt and kiss Bieber, leaving Brady as her choice to eliminate.

The clip has gone viral because Swanepoel is now reportedly dating Brady, making her old answer seem ironic. However, neither of them has publicly confirmed the relationship.

Now, with Tom Brady’s ex-wife clearing up the fuss, things might turn around on the social media platform.