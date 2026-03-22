Tom Brady’s Return to Football Field Could Be Setting Up a Career Move to WWE, Says Insider

Tom Brady has found himself in the middle of an unexpected buzz this week. What started as a simple exchange has grown into something bigger, bringing together the NFL, WWE, and a weekend event already drawing major attention. According to an insider, the timing of Brady’s comments, along with the growing tension involving Logan Paul, has raised the possibility that this is building toward something beyond mere talk.

It all began with some back-and-forth between Brady and Logan Paul. Both are set to play in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, and things quickly got competitive when they traded shots on Paul’s podcast. Brady took a jab at Paul’s WWE career, calling it “cute.” That didn’t sit well with the latter. In response, Paul attempted to take things further by calling out an active NFL player for a boxing match.

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Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell accepted that challenge. But the situation shifted when Paul backed out, which only added more attention to the exchange. The tension didn’t stop there. Brady was later asked how many WWE superstars it would take to sack him, and his response quickly made headlines across both sports and entertainment.

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“All their stuff is so cute and scripted, and they know what’s going on,” Brady said. “In a football game, you wouldn’t know, so they wouldn’t even get near me.”

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“There’s no fake BS we do in American football. For those guys, it’d be a whole different story for them.”

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Those comments drew quick reactions. Several WWE stars responded on social media, pushing back at Brady and defending their profession. Now, this no longer feels like simple trash talk. Given how things are unfolding and the timing, Awful Announcing‘s Matt Yoder believes that something bigger could be in motion.

That idea picked up more attention when Logan Paul had a heated moment with Rob Gronkowski. Cameras were already there, and Kevin Hart was also seen stepping in.

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There is also a bigger connection that adds weight to all of this. WrestleMania 42 is set to take place in Las Vegas, and Brady is already linked to the city as a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. WWE has a history of bringing in big names from sports, including Floyd Mayweather and Lawrence Taylor.

At the same time, Logan Paul is looking for a fresh direction in WWE after recent changes to his storyline. A possible angle involving Brady would bring major attention and crossover appeal. Nothing has been confirmed so far. But as insiders suggest, the way this situation is building does not look like a coincidence.

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If this does move forward, it could open the door for Brady to step into a very different role, one that goes beyond football and into entertainment. And while that possibility continues to build, Brady is also getting ready to return to the field this weekend.

Tom Brady gears up for return as Fanatics event draws major names

Tom Brady will step onto the field again this Saturday, marking his first football action since retiring in February 2023. This weekend, he will play at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles as part of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic. The event will follow an Olympic-style format and feature top athletes and celebrities.

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Brady will serve as a co-captain for Founders FFC alongside Jalen Hurts. Their team will face Wildcats FFC, led by Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels.

The rosters are stacked. Founders FFC includes names like Rob Gronkowski, Stefon Diggs, Alvin Kamara, and Von Miller. Wildcats FFC features Saquon Barkley, Davante Adams, Jalen Ramsey, and Logan Paul.

Brady also built some hype before the game, sharing a photo of himself throwing a pass with the caption, “We’re playing football today.” The event is set to begin at 4 p.m. ET on FOX.

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With so many big names involved, this event feels bigger than just a simple game. A lot of attention is already on Brady, and that only adds to the excitement. What happens next is still unclear, but for now, all eyes will be on him this weekend.