Tom Brady’s TE Unimpressed by Drake Maye as Patriots QB Falls Behind Caleb Williams in Key Ranking

The 22-year-old Drake Maye is gearing up for his second year, but 2025 will truly test him as the full-time starter. He took the reins from Mac Jones, who held the position for three seasons for the Patriots. The third overall pick from North Carolina carries the combo of expectation and talent. In college, Maye led the NCAA in total offense, flashing the kind of aura that turns franchises around. Now the pressure mounts as Mike Vrabel gambles on fresh talent that could redefine a team packed with proven stars. The question lingers. Will Maye rise to the challenge, or will the bright lights of Foxborough prove too harsh?

Retired veteran tight end Clay Harbour weighed in on the debate. He took to X to share his thoughts on the 2025 season breakouts. The post was titled, “My 2nd year QB ranking heading into the 2025 Season (who I think will have the best season).” His top six list reads:

Jayden Daniels Caleb Williams Michael Penix Jr. J.J. McCarthy Drake Maye Bo Nix.

The rankings sparked plenty of discussion, especially around Drake Maye and Caleb Williams, two young quarterbacks heading into pivotal sophomore seasons.

Harbour opened his breakdown by giving Maye some credit. “I’m going to give Drake May a little shoutout because I think Josh McDaniels is going to get him right. I think Stephan Diggs is a good addition, not going to move the needle a ton,” he said. Now, Diggs has a record of bringing out QB potential. For example, had built a strong bond with Josh Allen in Buffalo, where he racked up 445 catches for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns across 65 games. New England likely grabbed Diggs to try and create that same spark with Maye.

But Harbour made it clear, “But I still think there’s a ton of work for that roster to do.” Ranked ahead of Maye was Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. The 23-year-old had a strong rookie campaign. Harbour didn’t sugarcoat his take. “Yes, I love these numbers, but he has to get rid of the sacks. I think Ben Johnson is going to take him to another level.” In 2024, Williams passed for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions. He also added 489 rushing yards. He finished the year with a 62.5% completion rate and an 87.8 passer rating.

Meanwhile, Maye’s rookie year lacked the same spark. This year, the tea leaves read differently, with fortunate predictions of Drake Maye circulating the franchise. Not only whispers but also the pieces around him have been shuffled.

Drake Maye is backed up by the depth chart

Maye’s rookie year was a pressure nightmare. He took 34 sacks in 13 games and faced 158 total pressures, per PFF. Some weeks, the pressure rate neared 50 per cent. Still, Maye held his ground. Now, the Patriots have acted. They signed veteran tackle Morgan Moses and drafted LSU’s Will Campbell to beef up the offensive line and give Maye the protection he lacked.

“Heading into 2025, the Patriots have made several key moves to support Maye,” Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network wrote. Undoubtedly, the Pats acquired Stefon Diggs as their WR1, drafted promising rookie receiver Kyle Williams, and added running back TreVeyon Henderson to bolster the rushing attack. They have also upgraded the offensive line and coaching staff, with new offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. And for Maye, Austin added, “After putting up respectable numbers in Year 1, Maye has the opportunity to solidify himself as the franchise cornerstone in his second season.” Well, he definitely needs to do that.

Now the heat has been dialed up after all. Undoubtedly, a franchise only pays the big bucks when there is a guarantee of solid numbers. Sportac details Maye’s contract as a four-year, $36,639,764 deal, including a $23,467,100 signing bonus and full guarantees. Supporting Mayes is Morgan Moses, a key signing, who allowed just two sacks across 467 pass-blocking snaps in 2024. That translates to a 3.4 percent pressure rate. His experience brings stability to the right side. It gives Maye much-needed space to operate and grow into his role.

But the line is not just about veterans. New England added fresh legs with Will Campbell. The LSU product was one of 2024’s top-graded tackles. There are still questions about his arm length and position fit. “I am a believer in Will Campbell at offensive tackle, but a contingency plan should be in place,” said Trevor Sikkema. Campbell’s grit and footwork are real and could be the best bit for Maye.

If it all clicks, though, New England might just see another MVP rise. There is still time for predictions to be rewritten.