“Tomorrow’s Gonna Be a Bad Day”: President Trump Calls Out NFL For Going Ahead with Steelers vs Saints Game

The NFL is preparing to make history with its first regular-season game in France, but growing unrest has put the spotlight on the league’s decision to move forward. President Donald Trump questioned why the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints game was still scheduled for Paris as the country braces for another round of protests.

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“I think maybe it’s looking like tomorrow’s gonna be a bad day in France, so you worry about it,” Trump told reporters outside the White House on Friday. “I would have said the NFL could have probably postponed that match [game], if you want to know. Because France is really in trouble.”

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His comments amounted to a direct criticism of the league’s risk assessment. By saying the NFL “could have probably postponed” the game, he implied the league underestimated the risk of holding a major event despite concerns over public safety.

The Steelers and Saints are set to meet at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris, on October 25. The game is part of the NFL’s push to expand its international presence, but demonstrations and violence across France have raised security concerns ahead of the matchup.

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Officials from the league have repeatedly expressed confidence in the preparations for the game. On Wednesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell said he had discussed the situation and security arrangements with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“Very high is my comfort level,” Goodell responded when asked if he’s confident about the game running smoothly. “We’ve made all the preparations. We’ve been in touch with the appropriate authorities. Protests are not unusual in France. That’s something we will be aware of and make sure that the appropriate arrangements are made.”

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He also noted that the NFL was operating as a guest in France and working with local authorities. Peter O’Reilly, the league’s executive vice president of club business, international and league events, said the NFL had never seriously considered moving the game to another location.

NFL Chief security officer Cathy Lanier, who is also an ex-chief of D.C.’s police department, had been in Paris for days overseeing the operational plans. O’Reilly confirmed the league was working closely with French officials, the U.S. State Department and both teams while monitoring developments.

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Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also backed the decision to proceed. Speaking Friday, he acknowledged the situation in France but expressed faith in the league’s preparations.

“If it was unsafe, then I’m sure we wouldn’t be here,” Rodgers said.

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Protests Raise Security Concerns Across France

France is preparing for more demonstrations on Saturday after protests over the cost of living and public services escalated into violence last weekend. Reports put the number of arrests at more than 2,000, along with widespread damage to businesses and public property.

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Authorities have announced a major security deployment, with Interior Minister Laurent Nunez saying 70,000 officers would be mobilized across the country. Officials have warned that they will take a firm approach toward rioters and looters as they attempt to prevent another outbreak of violence.

The unrest has already affected other events in Paris. Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 game against Lyon, originally scheduled for Sunday, was moved to Monday at the request of police. A planned event for Steelers fans in Paris was also canceled as a precaution, and the Louvre and other venues were expected to close amid security concerns.

The U.S. State Department also issued an alert advising Americans in Paris for the NFL game to exercise caution and remain aware of their surroundings, noting that protest plans could change at short notice.

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For now, the Steelers and Saints are expected to take the field as scheduled. Trump’s comments have added pressure to a decision the NFL insists it is comfortable with, but the league has shown no indication that it plans to postpone the matchup.