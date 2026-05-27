Tony Dungy Endorses Former NBC Reporter in Minnesota for U.S. Senate Run

Minnesota is a special place for Tony Dungy, as he’s expressed a few times now. He played college ball for the Golden Gophers and spent four seasons as the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings. So, when a former colleague, fighting for Minnesota’s senate seat asked Dungy for some help, he didn’t hesitate.

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The Super Bowl-winning coach publicly endorsed former NBC reporter Michele Tafoya, who is running for the U.S. Senate in Minnesota, giving the campaign an early boost of credibility and name recognition. They worked together for 11 seasons on Football Night in America, where Tafoya was the sideline reporter.

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Michele Tafoya, who is a member of the Republican Party, is currently seeking a win in the upcoming Republican primary, which also features former NBA player Royce White, former Navy SEAL Adam Schwarze and Navy officer Tom Weiler (retired), and part-farmer-part-computer scientist. Mark York.

“I’ve known Michele Tafoya for over 30 years, and I can tell you this… Michele is the real deal!” Dungy said in a video clip posted by Tafoya on X on May 26, 2026. “She’s grounded in faith, guided by strong values, committed to doing what is right even when it isn’t popular.

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“Michele isn’t a career politician. She’s an independent thinker, a common-sense conservative who is ready to stand up for Minnesota. Our state needs principled leadership, and that’s why I support Michele Tafoya for the United States Senate. I know she’ll represent the people of Minnesota well.”

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Tafoye worked with networks like CBS, ABC, and ESPN before coming to NBC. She has been in sports media for more than three decades and has covered a myriad of sports like tennis, basketball, the Olympics, and college football.

Just one day following her last broadcast, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, Kendall Qualls, announced that Tafoya would act as a co-chair for his campaign in Minnesota, but Qualls ended up dropping out of the election.

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Now, Tafoya is moving further into politics. In January 2026, she announced her candidacy for Minnesota’s U.S. Senate seat, which was being vacated by retiring Democratic Senator Tina Smith. The top Republicans swiftly threw their support behind her, including Tim Scott.

“Change is coming, and Michele Tafoya will lead the way,” Scott posted, per ESPN.

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Dungy has endorsed political candidates before. In 2022, it was reported that he had endorsed North Carolin’s Mark Walker for his run at the Senate. In 2018, the former coach also showed support for former House representative Beto O’Rourke for his stance on the protests surrounding NFL players before the national anthem.

Looking back, Tony Dungy might be repaying a kind gesture Tafoya made for him with this endorsement.

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Michele Tafoya stood with Tony Dungy when he was let go by NBC Sports

Another testament to their close bond came when Michele Tafoya publicly supported Dungy following NBC’s decision to drop him from Football Night in America, where he’d been an analyst for 17 seasons.

“Coach, it is an honor to call you my friend. You are a Hall of Fame person on every level. Whatever is in store for you in the days to come, I know you will bring your greatness. Sending you love,” she wrote on X.

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Dungy’s exit was met with mixed reactions. Some saw it as a long-overdue call, regarding him as an unenthusiastic announcer during games. Others were critical of the way NBC let Dungy go, since he’s been part of the show for so many years. The network has brought in former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin to replace the veteran analyst.

Now with a lot more time on his hands and free of duty, Dungy was able to publicly support his colleague. Whether his endorsement moved the needle for Tafoya among Minnesota fans will be seen soon.