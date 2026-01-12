Tony Dungy Lashes Out at NFL Over ‘Unfair’ Playoff Schedule & Offers Solution After Wild Card Round

The NFL has a scheduling problem when it comes to the playoffs. Some teams that played in the Wild Card round on Sunday are forced to play teams coming off a bye next Saturday, giving them five days of rest. While some teams that played on Saturday get an extra day to heal up because they don’t have to play until Sunday next week. It’s a huge problem, and former NFL Head Coach Tony Dungy called out the NFL on social media Sunday night.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Several years ago the league did away with Monday Night games in Week 18 of the regular season because it created a disadvantage if one of those teams made the playoffs,” Dungy posted on X. “Now we create that disadvantage…Don’t force San Francisco, Buffalo and Houston or Pittsburgh to play the most important game of their season on a short week just for TV ratings. That is not fair!”

There are multiple teams this year getting screwed by the NFL for TV ratings. It’s completely unfair to those teams, but the NFL doesn’t care because they just want to maximize ratings and get the most money possible. It’s not only unfair from a rest standpoint, but it puts the players’ bodies, which have just endured a 17-game regular season plus one of their most physical matchups of the year in the Wild Card, at risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s an in-depth look at how the NFL has screwed over multiple teams this year.

NFL’s Divisional Round Scheduling Blunder

Imago BALTIMORE, MD – SEPTEMBER 29: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 looks up at the scoreboard during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens on September 29, 2024, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 29 Bills at Ravens EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240929010

The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams, who will face off in the Divisional Round, both played on Saturday this week. So why do they both get an extra week of rest and play on Sunday in the Divisional Round? Why not put the San Francisco 49ers, who played on Sunday afternoon, in the Sunday slot, given they have to face a Seattle Seahawks team that’s coming off a bye? Instead, San Fran will travel to Seattle on five days of rest.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the AFC, we’re dealing with a similar issue. The Buffalo Bills, who played on Sunday, will travel to Denver on Saturday to face the Broncos, who are coming off a bye. The New England Patriots, who played Sunday night, will get a full week’s rest and play a Steelers or Texans team that will have played on Monday night. First, why are we even playing a playoff football game on Monday night? And second, why does the NFL keep creating disadvantages for teams in their most important game of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

When you really sit down and think about it, it’s hard to believe the NFL can get away with stuff like this just for the sake of TV ratings.

Dungy’s plan to fix NFL playoff scheduling

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers Nov 17, 2024 Inglewood, California, USA Tony Dungy attends the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20241117_tbs_al2_678

There’s a pretty simple solution to the NFL’s problem, and Dungy laid it out perfectly in his X post on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Wild Card round should be three games on Saturday and three games on Sunday. Then try to schedule the Divisional games so the teams have equal rest.”

It’s simple. Three games on Saturday and three games on Sunday, then do your best to make the rest time for each team equal. It obviously can’t be perfect all the time, but it would be much better than whatever the heck they have going on right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s use this year as an example. The NFL could’ve put the Steelers and Texans game on Saturday at 1 pm (or whatever time slot) and had three games Saturday, and three games Sunday. Then, put the two teams that are facing the 1-seeds coming off a bye (Bills and 49ers) on Sunday. That leaves you with the Rams and Bears (who both played Saturday) and the Steelers/Texans and Patriots (one of which played Saturday and one on Sunday) on Saturday. It still creates a slight disadvantage for one team, but it’s much better than what they did this year.

The NFL’s playoff scheduling has, and always will be, a problem. They care about money more than they care about fairness and player safety, so I doubt we’ll ever see a solution to this problem.