Tony Dungy Reportedly Loses Hall of Fame Voting Power After NBC Firing

Tony Dungy’s exit from NBC Sports might be having ripple effects nobody saw coming. The Pro Football Hall of Fame has reportedly cut Dungy from its selection committee under a new set of bylaws, ending his six-year run as a voter. And with the timing landing just months after he left NBC, people are starting to wonder if the two are actually connected.

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“The reporting keeps moving. I’ve confirmed 25 selectors are out as the Pro Football Hall of Fame remakes its Selection Committee. They represent 368 combined years of service. I’ve also confirmed 11 who are staying, with the rest of the old committee coming into focus,” Paul Kuharsky posted on X.

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According to Paul Kuharsky, the Pro Football Hall of Fame has informed 22 (25 as per post) selection committee members that they’re out under a new set of bylaws. Dungy’s name is on that list, and he’s not alone. ESPN reporter Lisa Salters got the same call, with both having served as voters for six years.

But this isn’t just about Dungy and Salters. Some of the committee’s true veterans are losing their seats too. Rick Gosselin is stepping away after 31 years. Frank Cooney served for 33 years. Longtime Houston voice John McClain also parted ways after 33 years, and Cleveland’s Tony Grossi logged 31 of his own.

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The reasoning behind the shakeup comes from Hall president Jim Porter, who says it’s meant to root out what he calls “unintended biases” in how candidates get selected. Earlier this month, Hall had already confirmed he was trimming the committee.

The committee is shrinking from 50 members down to 28. Only 25 of those will actually cast votes each year, while the remaining three will sit in on discussions without voting, a role that rotates annually. Previously, every NFL team had its own rep, plus 17 at-large voters and one seat for the Pro Football Writers of America. Now it’s 27 at-large voters, and just one PFWA representative, with team reps eliminated entirely.

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Timing-wise, this comes weeks after the Belichick snub controversy, though the Hall insists this review has actually been in the works for two and a half years.

As for Dungy, given everything, his removal doesn’t feel shocking. He joined the committee back in 2020, filling an at-large vacancy alongside Dan Fouts, James Lofton and Bill Polian. He hasn’t said anything publicly about being cut.

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It’s just been a rough stretch for him. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016 as the first African American head coach to win a Super Bowl.

This came a few months after he revealed he was leaving NBC’s Football Night in America, where he had been since 2009, saying on Twitter that it was “disappointing news” after 17 years there.

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A coach who was considered to be one of the most respected voices in the game is now seeing 2026 as a period of silent exits.