Did Tony Gonzalez Date Lauren Sanchez? All About Chiefs Legend’s Relationship With Ex-Girlfriend Now Marrying Jeff Bezos

Tony Gonzalez is back in the spotlight. Despite a successful 17-year NFL career, his past relationship with ex-girlfriend Lauren Sanchez continues to draw attention. Gonzalez, 49, once shared a close bond with the former news anchor, but they broke up in 2002. Still, they’re often seen vacationing together—even as Sanchez prepares for a new chapter with billionaire Jeff Bezos. Their past connection has resurfaced, sparking fresh interest among fans. But what’s capturing attention now? The answer might surprise you.

Yes, 14-time Pro Bowler preparing for a high-profile event. It is none other than the most awaited yet extravagant wedding of his ex-girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Even, MLF football took to their social media account to share this exciting update. “TRENDING: Jeff Bezos’s wife Lauren Sánchez is #NFL legend Tony Gonzalez’s ex-girlfriend. Sánchez-Bezos and Gonzalez had a child together. Gonzalez will be attending Bezos and Sanchez’s extravagant $20 million wedding in Venice this week,” they mentioned in their post caption.

via Imago

Four years after they made their relationship public in 2019, journalist Lauren is getting married to one of the richest men in the world, Jeff Bezos, who has an estimated net worth of $231 billion based on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. Hence, his upcoming $20 million destination wedding in Venice this week sparked much interest, including the Gonzalez.

Gonzalez’s ex gf’s brother, Paul, compared their upcoming marriage to the 1981 royal wedding of Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer. “I think it’s gonna be like a Princess Di thing,” he said during the interview with TMZ back in March.

While precise details about the wedding remain under wraps, Tony Gonzalez, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019, will potentially appear at his ex’s wedding, sparking public curiosity about his connection to Lauren Sanchez.

When did Tony Gonzalez meet Lauren Sanchez? And all about his relationship with Sanchez

Gonzalez has attracted media attention alongside his romantic endeavors. Though his career involved links to various women, his connection to Lauren Sanchez has been intriguing. Rumors of the two dating briefly back in the early 2000s made rounds when Gonzalez was establishing himself as one of the best tight ends in the league.

Lauren Sánchez, already an emerging television personality at the time, was gaining recognition in the industry. While the exact timeline of her romance with Tony Gonzalez remains unclear, it’s evident their relationship began during a period of rising fame for both. After dating for several years, the Fox Sports commentator and Sánchez split in 2002, while Gonzalez was still playing for the Chiefs (1997–2008).

Their breakup was tumultuous, with both accusing each other of infidelity. However, they’ve since maintained a positive co-parenting relationship for their son, Nikko, born in 2001.

via Imago

Despite their past, Gonzalez and Sánchez have often spent time together with their respective partners. Gonzalez’s wife, October (married in 2007), is frequently spotted socializing with Sánchez and her fiancé, Jeff Bezos.

Even now, Sánchez openly honors her ex. On Gonzalez’s 49th birthday, she shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute, calling him “one of the best dads ever.” In a 2023 Wall Street Journal interview, she described Gonzalez and his wife Tobie as her “best friends” and praised their co-parenting dynamic: “My greatest example is the relationship I have with my eldest son’s father, Tony. I learned how to co-parent with him, so I have more experience than Jeff might have.”

Sánchez shares son Nikko with Gonzalez and two children, Evan and Ella, with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell. Beyond her on-screen roles—including co-hosting Good Day LA (2011–2017), hosting So You Think You Can Dance (2005), and guest-hosting The View—she is also a journalist, licensed helicopter pilot (since 2016), and aerial filmmaker. Her acting credits include The Longest Yard, The Day After Tomorrow, and Ted 2.

Passionate about aviation, Sánchez studied at El Camino College, where people knew her as Wendy Sánchez. Her love for flight also inspired her children’s book The Fly Who Flew to Space. Now, she’s preparing for the next chapter in her life—marriage to Jeff Bezos.