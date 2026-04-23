Tony Pauline’s Final 2026 NFL Mock Draft: Chiefs Trade Up to No. 6 for Rueben Bain Jr., Steelers Move Up for Kadyn Proctor

Here is the final mock draft at Essentially Sports, version 5.0, as the start of the event is less than 24 hours away. Unlike previous years, I’ve stepped out of character and inserted hypothetical trades into the first round. The fun starts early this year, as one veteran insider told me, “It’s a day away from the draft, and we still don’t know who the second pick will be.” So let’s get at it!

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I’ve projected three trades in this two-round mock draft, all occurring in the first round. They include:

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Kansas City is moving from pick No. 9 to pick No. 6, presently owned by the Cleveland Browns.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving from pick No. 21 to pick No. 16, presently owned by the New York Jets.

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The Arizona Cardinals are moving from pick No. 34 to pick No. 28, presently owned by the Houston Texans.

In return, the teams moving up will surrender a third-round pick as part of the trade.

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Here’s round one of the mock draft:

1- Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza/QB/Indiana

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Imago January 19, 2026: Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. /CSM. Miami Gardens United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260119_zma_c04_372 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

This is a natural fit for a variety of reasons. The Raiders need a quarterback, Tom Brady will fall in love with Mendoza, Klint Kubiak has a young signal caller to mold, and the Hoosiers ‘ underclassmen can be the franchise’s signal caller in the future.

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2- NY Jets: David Bailey/Edge/Texas Tech

There’s definitely a chance the team takes Arvell Reese with this pick, who I believe is the better long-term player and ranks higher on the ES Big Board. Yet as of Wednesday, people around the league that I speak with believe Bailey, who will offer the instant results head coach Aaron Glenn needs, is the choice.

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3- Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love/RB/Notre Dame

For the longest time, I believed Love was the perfect fit for the Cardinals when you look at need and BPA. They could take Bailey if he’s available, yet recent word is that owner Michael Bidwill is pushing for Love. I mentioned last week that the Cardinals are open to moving this pick and trading down, so keep an eye on that.

4- Tennessee Titans: Sonny Styles/LB/Ohio State

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With both Ohio State linebackers available, it will be a tough but good debate in the Titans’ war room. Excuse the pun, but Styles fits the style of linebacker new head coach, Robert Saleh, has had success with, and as someone told me, “The way to rebuild your defense is with a fast Mike.”

5- NY Giants: Arvell Reese/LB/Ohio State

The Giants can’t go wrong with this pick, and any way the top four breaks, they will get a highly rated player to help their defense when they are called to the clock. The run defense needed a lot of help even before they traded Dexter Lawrence, and Reese begins to fill the void.

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6- Kansas City Chiefs (via Cleveland): Rueben Bain Jr./Edge/Miami

I’m told that Kansas City prefers to hold onto both first-round picks, and moving up just three slots allows them to do just that and fill their need at edge rusher. If they hold onto the ninth selection, I project them to draft Francis Mauigoa, whom I’ve had the team selecting in every mock draft since the Super Bowl.

7- Washington Commanders: Caleb Downs/S/Ohio State

I’m contradicting myself, as just last week I reported the Commanders would not take Downs. But I also said they love Love, and others reported head coach Dan Quinn was in favor of Styles. I could very well see this pick being Downs’ teammate Carnell Tate or cornerback Mansoor Delane, but Downs is too good a value to pass up; he’s no ordinary safety.

8- New Orleans Saints: Mansoor Delane/CB/LSU

With Bain off the board, the Saints fill another pressing need at cornerback with a hometown player. Based on what I’ve heard, the team will wait until Day 2 before drafting a receiver.

9- Cleveland Browns (via Kansas City): Spencer Fano/T/Utah

The Browns will have the option to trade with the Chiefs or the Cowboys. They will pick up an extra first-round choice if they make the trade with Dallas, but they could get locked out of the top left tackle, which is what they need and want. As I’ve previously reported, the team is comfortable moving Fano to the blind side.

10- NY Giants: Carnell Tate/WR/Ohio State

Tate’s the top-rated receiver in the draft and fits a big need for the Giants, plus he doesn’t have an injury history.

11- Miami Dolphins: Francis Mauigoa/T/Miami

Imago Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Dolphins can sit and wait for the best player available to fall into their laps. Short of Love inconceivably falling to this spot, any highly rated prospect fills a hole on the depth chart.

12- Dallas Cowboys: Jordyn Tyson/WR/Arizona State

As I reported on Wednesday, Dallas will be locked out of the top defenders in the draft if it can’t swing a trade with Cleveland, and the Cowboys need a lot of help on that side of the ball. With the George Pickens situation up in the air, Tyson gives them stability at receiver. The surprise pick here could be safety Dillon Thieneman.

13- LA Rams (via Atlanta): Makai Lemon/WR/USC

Short of the Rams pulling a surprise and taking tight end Kenyon Sadiq, all signs since the combine point to the team drafting Lemon to shore up the receiver position.

14- Baltimore Ravens: Olaivavega Ioane/G/Penn State

As of Wednesday, I heard it’s 50/50 between Ioane and Kenyon Sadiq. Despite signing John Simpson in free agency, the interior offensive line still needs help.

15- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kenyon Sadiq/TE/Oregon

Tight end is probably third on the list of needs for Tampa Bay after edge rusher and linebacker, yet Sadiq is incredible value and much more of a downfield threat than Cade Otton, the team’s present starter at the position.

16- Pittsburgh Steelers (via NY Jets/Indianapolis): Kadyn Proctor/OL/Alabama

Interior offensive line is a pressing need for the Steelers, and left tackle may also rank high, given the recent news on Broderick Jones. Proctor can line up at either spot, but the Steelers must move ahead of Detroit to ensure selecting him.

17- Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling/T/Georgia

The Lions may have to do some reshuffling on the offensive line after granting Taylor Decker his release. Proctor, who they just missed out on in this mock, is a better run blocker, though Freeling is more natural at left tackle.

18- Minnesota Vikings: Jermod McCoy/CB/Tennessee

The prevailing thought is that Dillon Thieneman will be the pick here, but as I reported on the Draftcast podcast this week, there are a lot of people who believe safety is too complex a position in the Brian Flores defense for a rookie to handle. The way the Vikings, or any team for that matter, view McCoy’s medicals will determine his landing spot.

19- Carolina Panthers: Dillon Thieneman/S/Oregon

The Panthers have done a terrific job filling needs this offseason, and Thieneman plugs another hole.

20- Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay): Chris Johnson/CB/San Diego State

If Dallas can trade up, this selection could be owned by the Cleveland Browns. The Cowboys could also try and move down a few slots and then take Johnson. The surprise pick here is Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

21- NY Jets (via Pittsburgh): Denzel Boston/WR/Washington

The Jets need to come out of the draft with at least one receiver. Boston does not bring the explosion or vertical speed of an Omar Cooper, yet he’s bigger, sturdier, and more dependable.

22- LA Chargers: Chase Bisontis/G/Texas A&M

The Chargers made some minor moves at the guard spot after releasing Mekhi Becton, but they still need a lot of help at the position. Bisontis may take a while to break into the starting lineup, yet his upside is incredible.

23- Philadelphia Eagles: Max Iheanachor/T/Arizona State

Howie Roseman is very forward-thinking about the offensive line, and Lane Johnson can’t stick around forever. Two or three years down the road, Iheanachor could be the best offensive lineman from this class in my opinion.

24- Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville): KC Concepcion/WR/Texas A&M

Concepcion is a game-breaker who takes the top off the defense and brings impact as a return specialist.

25- Chicago Bears: Kayden McDonald/DT/Ohio State

The Bears were near the bottom of the league in run defense last season. McDonald shores up the middle of the unit and is a better playmaker than given credit for.

26- Buffalo Bills: CJ Allen/LB/Georgia

Imago October 4, 2025: Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley 8 is tackled by Georgia linebacker CJ Allen 3 at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Athens, Georgia. – ZUMAm67_ 20251004_zaf_m67_014 Copyright: xRyanxC.xHermensx

The Bills needed help in several areas after the 2025 season ended, and off-ball linebacker is one area of need they have yet to address.

27- San Francisco 49ers: T.J. Parker/Edge/Clemson

Nick Bosa will be 29 years old this season, played in just three games last year before being sidelined with injury and has a contract that expires in 2027. At the very least, Parker, a tremendous player who is coming off a disappointing season, offers depth at the edge spot in 2026.

28- Arizona Cardinals (Houston): Ty Simpson/QB/Alabama

I reported last week that the Cardinals will look to move into the back end of Round 1 for Simpson, and there will be plenty of opportunity for them to do just that.

29- Kansas City Chiefs (via LA Rams): Omar Cooper Jr./WR/Indiana

The Chiefs will look to move down from this spot, but a receiver is needed as Xavier Worthy has yet to live up to expectations, Rashee Rice is often in trouble with the law, and Tyquan Thornton has yet to prove he’s a consistent starter.

30- Miami Dolphins (via Denver): Zion Young/DE/Missouri

The Dolphins have spent a lot of early draft picks on edge rushers, yet the return has been minimal. Young brings talent and upside.

31- New England Patriots: Cashius Howell/Edge/Texas A&M

Are the Patriots making this pick for themselves? Or drafting someone who will be part of a trade for AJ Brown in five weeks? Either way, Howell is a solution for either.

32- Seattle Seahawks: Keldric Faulk/DE/Auburn

The Seahawks would like to trade out of this pick and collect more selections. I’m told Faulk is a player they like, and he’s exceptional value to close out the first round.

Round Two

33- NY Jets: Colton Hood/CB/Tennessee

34- Houston Texans (via Arizona): Emmanuel Pregnon/G/Oregon

35- Tennessee Titans: Akheem Mesidor/Edge/Miami

36- Las Vegas Raiders: Blake Miller/T/Clemson

37- NY Giants: Keylan Rutledge/G/Georgia Tech

38- Houston Texans (via Wash.): Peter Woods/DT/Clemson

39- Cleveland Browns: Avieon Terrell/CB/Clemson

40- Kansas City Chiefs: Treydan Stukes/DB/Arizona

41- Cincinnati Bengals: Anthony Hill Jr./LB/Texas

42- New Orleans Saints: Derrick Moore/Edge/Michigan

43- Miami Dolphins: Jacob Rodriguez/LB/Texas Tech

44- NY Jets (via Dallas): Lee Hunter/DL/Texas Tech

45- Baltimore Ravens: Christen Miller/DL/Georgia

46- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Gabe Jacas/Edge/Illinois

47- Indianapolis Colts: De’Zhaun Stribling/WR/Mississippi

48- Atlanta Falcons: Chris Brazzell II/WR/Tennessee

49- Minnesota Vikings: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren/S/Toledo

50- Detroit Lions: Malachi Lawrence/Edge/Central Florida

51- Carolina Panthers: Chris Bell/WR/Louisville

52- Green Bay Packers: Caleb Lomu/T/Utah

53- Pittsburgh Steelers: Germie Bernard/WR/Alabama

54- Philadelphia Eagles: Ted Hurst/WR/Georgia State

55- LA Chargers: Jaishawn Barham/Edge-LB/Michigan

56- Jacksonville Jaguars: Jadarian Price/RB/Notre Dame

57- Chicago Bears: Josh Josephs/Edge/Tennessee

58- San Francisco 49ers: Gennings Dunker/OL/Iowa

59- Houston Texans: Jake Slaughter/C/Florida

60- Chicago Bears: Jalon Kilgore/South Carolina

61- LA Rams: Jake Golday/LB/Cincinnati

62- Denver Broncos: Josiah Trotter/LB/Missouri

63- New England Patriots: Eli Stowers/TE/Vanderbilt

64- Seattle Seahawks: Mike Washington Jr./RB/Arkansas