Tony Pauline’s 2026 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Browns Land QB Ty Simpson as Raiders Use Pick From Maxx Crosby Trade on WR

The dust from the NFL Combine has barely settled, but a flurry of trades has already left most 2026 mock drafts obsolete. One blockbuster trade involving All-Pro Maxx Crosby has left everyone stunned, completely altering the draft plans for multiple franchises. With the draft board in flux, our latest mock draft reflects the new reality.

1- Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza/QB/Indiana –

Imago 2025 NCAA, College League, USA Football: Indiana Hoosiers Football Championship Celebration Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza walks to the stage during the team celebration of winning the NCAA Football 2026 CFP National Championship at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind on Jan 24. Nathan McDaniel / Image of Bloomington Indiana United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx NathanxMcDanielx iosphotos393699

This is a natural fit for a variety of reasons. The Raiders need a quarterback, Tom Brady will fall in love with Mendoza, and the Hoosiers’ underclassman can be a franchise signal caller in the future.

2- NY Jets: Arvell Reese/LB/Ohio State –

The Jets can’t miss on this selection, and Reese is safer than Caleb Downs, never mind being a three-down defender the Jets need in their new scheme. He’s more complete compared to David Bailey, who will also be a consideration here.

3- Arizona Cardinals: Jeremiyah Love/RB/Notre Dame –

This could be a marketable pick for the Cardinals, as some team may want to move ahead of Tennessee to ensure they get the pass rusher they want. Arizona has a lot of needs on offense, primarily right tackle. Yet running back is also a need, and Love is much higher-rated than any tackle available in the draft, besides being a dynamic talent.

4- Tennessee Titans: David Bailey/Edge/Texas Tech –

Bailey is a dynamite prospect who jumps off the film with his ability to disrupt the action behind the line of scrimmage or play in space. The pairing with Oluwafemi Oladejo could be a lethal one for years to come, and Bailey is a perfect fit for the system employed by new head coach Robert Saleh. Think Will McDonald times 10.

5- NY Giants: Caleb Downs/S/Ohio State –

Players in the Giants’ defensive back seven are a need pre-free agency, and Downs is a tremendous safety with a complete game. The versatility to be used in a variety of schemes makes him all the more attractive.

6- Cleveland Browns: Ty Simpson/QB/Alabama –

I had to hold my nose with this selection, as I think Simpson is not worth a top-20 pick, but considering what I reported on Essentially Sports from the combine, this pick makes sense.

7- Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles/LB/Ohio State –

Bobby Wagner will soon be 36 years old. Frankie Luvu will be 30 years old this season, which is the final year of his deal with the Commanders. Edge rusher is a bigger need, but Styles is rated higher than Rueben Bain Jr. on my board.

8- New Orleans Saints: Kenyon Sadiq/TE/Oregon –

Edge rusher gets consideration at this spot, but tight end is a desperate need, and besides being an Olympian athlete, Sadiq is a good tight end with a developing game.

9- Kansas City Chiefs: Francis Mauigoa/T/Miami –

I’m told the Chiefs will consider Sadiq if he falls to this spot, but they will hit the offensive line early in the draft.

10- Cincinnati Bengals: Rueben Bain Jr./DE/Miami –

Bain is a great fit and will fill in for the soon-to-be-departed Trey Hendrickson.

11- Miami Dolphins: Spencer Fano/T/Utah –

The Dolphins have needs all over the offensive line. Fano’s arm measurement at the combine raised red flags, but it will come in longer on pro day.

12- Dallas Cowboys: Mansoor Delane/CB/LSU –

Delane is higher-rated than any edge rusher still on the board, and Dallas has a big need at cornerback.

13- LA Rams (via Atlanta): Makai Lemon/WR/USC –

Lemon adds more speed and quickness to the Rams’ depth chart at receiver. Tate is higher rated on my board, but Lemon is the better fit at this spot.

14- Las Vegas Raiders (via Baltimore): Carnell Tate/WR/Ohio State –

Monroe Freeling will get consideration at this spot, but unless they sign an Alec Pierce or Mike Evans in free agency, the Raiders are desperate for receivers.

15- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CJ Allen/LB/Georgia –

Off-ball linebacker is a need even if Lavonte David returns. Allen is a natural for the Todd Bowles scheme.

16- NY Jets (via Indianapolis): T.J. Parker/Edge/Clemson –

The chatter is that the Jets will sign an edge rusher in free agency, then select one in the draft. Parker is a natural fit in the team’s new 3-4 alignment.

17- Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling/T/Georgia –

With Taylor Decker being released, this seems like a no-brainer.

18- Minnesota Vikings: Keldric Faulk/DL/Auburn –

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores wants more pass rushers and a better pass rush. Faulk will do that in the team’s three-man line.

19- Carolina Panthers: Cashius Howell/Edge/Texas A&M –

With Freeling gone and Kadyn Proctor likely to move to the right side on Sundays, Carolina takes the highest-rated pass rusher off the board. If they believe Proctor can play left tackle on Sunday, that would be the pick.

20- Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay): Kadyn Proctor/T/Alabama –

Much depends on what the Cowboys do with Terence Steele over the next few days, yet even if they keep him, there are concerns at the offensive tackle spot for the team.

21- Pittsburgh Steelers: Jordyn Tyson/WR/Arizona State –

Tyson would be the perfect complement to DK Metcalf, as he’s a precise route runner and a great pass catcher.

22- LA Chargers: Olaivavega Ioane/G/Penn State –

The expected release of Mekhi Becton, which we first reported on Essentially Sports from the Shrine Bowl, means the Chargers will have lost two starting interior offensive linemen from last year.

23- Philadelphia Eagles: Jermod McCoy/CB/Tennessee –

The Eagles can use an upgrade at cornerback despite a talented secondary, and Howie Roseman has been a master at drafting star players with injury red flags.

24- Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville): Chris Brazzell II/WR/Tennessee –

The Browns need receivers almost as much as they need offensive linemen. Brazzell is getting a bad rap, and he’s underrated; he was terrific last season, then had an outstanding combine.

25- Chicago Bears: Anthony Hill Jr./LB/Texas –

With the top edge rushers off the board and no dominant defensive tackle available, Chicago looks to the second level on defense. Hill is a fast, fierce linebacker who covers a ton of ground and makes plays all over the field. The receiver was also a consideration at this spot.

26- Buffalo Bills: KC Concepcion/WR/Texas A&M –

Let’s face it, the Bills’ offense has not been the same since saying goodbye to Stefon Diggs, a dynamic receiver who takes the top of defenses. Concepcion brings many of those same traits and impacts games as a return specialist.

27- San Francisco 49ers: Peter Woods/DL/Clemson –

Starting defensive tackle Jordan Elliott is set to hit free agency, and the Niners need a playmaker on the inside.

28- Houston Texans: Kayden McDonald/DT/Ohio State –

McDonald did not have a good combine, yet he’s a defensive tackle with playmaking ability.

29- Kansas City Chiefs (via LA Rams): Denzel Boston/WR/Washington –

Boston didn’t run well at the combine, but he’s a sturdy wideout who can start immediately.

30- Denver Broncos: Omar Cooper Jr./WR/Indiana –

Cooper has terrific speed and can develop into a legitimate No. 2 receiver.

31- New England Patriots: Max Iheanachor/T/Arizona State –

Morgan Moses was a great addition last year, but he’s closer to the end of his career than the beginning.

32- Seattle Seahawks: Colton Hood/CB/Tennessee –

The Super Bowl champions need to rebuild the cornerback room.

Round Two