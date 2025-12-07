Tony Romo & Jim Nantz Height Comparison: How Tall Are the CBS Announcers?

NFL Sundays are incomplete without CBS’s dream team, as Jim Nantz and Tony Romo‘s iconic voices boom. With decades of play-by-play mastery, the duo owns CBS Sundays like no one else. While their partnership dominates the TV ratings, one unspoken booth element has the fans measuring, comparing, and theorizing: how tall are Romo and Nantz?

Well, there isn’t much of a difference, but it has become a subtle signature of their partnership. Jim Nantz’s towering 6-foot-3 figure slightly towers over Tony Romo’s 6-foot-2 stature. While the difference is just one inch, it has become a barstool joke for the fans as to why Nantz always seems to “look down” on Romo’s bold predictions.

But it is all in good fun. The duo also appeared on CBS Sports’ “Beyond the Booth” in August, where Nantz had some nice things to say about Romo:

“I’ve never had more fun in my career than I’m having with Tony, so it starts there,” Nantz said. “You go through the grind, if that’s what it is. We’re calling football games, so it’s not manual labor; we’re fortunate to have what we have. We’re grateful, but you go through a lot of travel, a lot of prep, and you repeat it every week, starting over from scratch.”

Romo also shared a picture with Nantz on his Instagram profile back in 2017.

Tony Romo’s and Jim Nantz’s heights are parallel to their excellent careers. However, it was just one of them who had the experience of playing professional football before joining CBS.

A look at Jim Nantz’s and Tony Romo’s careers before CBS

Jim Nantz has made a name for himself as one of America’s most renowned sportscasters, but it is Tony Romo who has played football professionally.

The Eastern Illinois University alumnus had an illustrious 12-year career at the Dallas Cowboys. The quarterback, who won the Pro Bowl four times and the Walter Payton Award in 2022, retired in 2017. Having created a name for himself in Dallas, the then-Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also announced that Romo would be a “Maverick for a day.”

The quarterback warmed up with the team and even sat on the bench wearing the Mavericks jersey for the final home game of the 2016-17 season.

On the other hand, Nantz has worked on telecasts of the National Football League (NFL), NCAA Division I men’s basketball, the NBA, and the PGA Tour for CBS Sports since the 1980s. Currently, the 66-year-old commentator wears many hats, serving as host of the PGA Tour on CBS, The Masters, and the NFL on CBS.

Nantz and Romo will be in Baltimore tomorrow, calling out the game as the Ravens welcome the Steelers. With the same 6-6 record, the Steelers will aim to end their back-to-back losing streak against the Bears and the Bills, while the Ravens will seek to regain their winning momentum after their recent 32-14 loss to the Bengals.

