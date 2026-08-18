Tony Romo Tipped To Replace Cowboys Legend As FOX Broadcaster Amid CBS Uncertainty

Tony Romo’s future at CBS has been a talking point all offseason, and now speculation is shifting elsewhere. With Jimmy Johnson having stepped away from FOX NFL Sunday, the network could be searching for a name with the same Dallas Cowboys pedigree and pregame credibility. Romo, given his playing history and rapport with audiences, fits that mold.

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“One possibility though that I actually found even maybe a bit more intriguing is if CBS does a clean break and gets rid of Romo, I actually think the FOX studio might be a better fit for him,” Awful Announcing’s Drew Lerner said. “They need to fill that token Dallas Cowboys spot. Ever since Jimmy Johnson left, we don’t know how long Terry Bradshaw’s got there. I know we’ve talked about that ad nauseam on this show.”

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Jimmy Johnson wrapped up an incredible 31-year run with FOX Sports on March 3, 2025, stepping away from the NFL pregame desk he’d been part of for so long. So naturally, people are wondering who could slide into that Cowboys legend slot on the panel. Drew thinks he’s got the answer, and it’s Tony Romo.

“Howie Long’s no spring chicken, but he’s 66, so he’s still got years left in him,” Lerner added. “But you could still fit Tony Romo in. And considering that FOX still does probably five Cowboys games a year, I think it would be nice to have Romo on that panel.”

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It’s not a bad shout either. Romo spent his entire playing career with Dallas from 2003 to 2016, made four Pro Bowls, and landed All-Pro honors back in 2014. He played in 156 NFL games and threw for 34,183 yards with 248 touchdowns. He topped 4,000 passing yards in four different seasons.

He jumped into broadcasting with CBS in 2017 and became one of the most talked-about analysts in the business. And yes, Romo’s CBS situation is still very much up in the air. He’s been on leave since his DUI arrest on July 23.

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Last month, he was pulled over on Interstate 43 in Wisconsin, failed field sobriety tests, and police found an open bottle of alcohol in his car. He was also cited for refusing to take an intoxication test. His court date is set for September 21.

CBS didn’t waste much time either; they put him on leave just eight days after the arrest, and as of now he remains on indefinite leave as JJ Watt replaces him.

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A report by Front Office Sports‘ Michael McCarthy also reveals that a source close to CBS hinted the network may have already made up its mind.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Romo gets the same treatment from CBS,” the source said. “They demand loyalty, but give none.”

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Now people are wondering if this could turn into a legal mess, especially since Romo still has four years and roughly $72 million left on that massive ten-year, $180 million deal he signed back in 2020.

And with J.J. Watt now sitting in CBS’s top analyst chair, some are starting to wonder if this “temporary” leave might just become permanent.