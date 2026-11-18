Ryan Clark’s assessment of Tony Romo’s CBS departure adds another layer to a split that came after the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s July arrest. While the network and Romo described the October decision as a mutual parting of ways, Clark believes the broadcaster’s declining performance in the booth played a major role in why his nine-year run ended.

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The former ESPN analyst also thinks Romo should get another opportunity to call NFL games. Clark argued that the version of Romo who first joined CBS in 2017 would still have been employed by the network.

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“I believe Tony Romo deserves another chance to be in the booth, and I also think that he would tap back in more so than he did toward the latter part of his [TV] career,” Clark told Front Office Sports.

He then made his view of Romo’s departure clear. “I’m gonna say it, people might get mad at me: If he was still the Tony Romo from the first two years, Tony Romo still has a job,” Clark said. “I feel like Tony Romo was forced out because of some of the negative fodder you get about what he’s doing during games. So I hope he comes back and gets a chance to do it.”

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Romo’s exit followed after he was arrested in Milwaukee on July 23 after a traffic stop and later pleaded no contest to operating while intoxicated.

The former quarterback received a six-month suspension of his driving privileges and a $784 fine. CBS placed him on leave on July 31, with J.J. Watt stepping in alongside Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on the network’s lead NFL broadcast team.

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In October this year, CBS announced that it and Romo had “mutually agreed to part ways.” The network thanked him for his nine years of contributions and confirmed Watt would remain in the lead booth for the rest of the season. Romo, meanwhile, said he planned to take a break and focus on his health and family before pursuing another opportunity.

However, Clark’s comments point to concerns about Romo’s work beyond the circumstances of his arrest. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand previously reported that CBS wanted to move on because of what he described as Romo’s “unpredictability, lack of preparation, and unreliability.”

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Marchand argued that the arrest allowed the network to end the partnership, rather than being the sole reason for the decision.

“Sources have repeatedly said that, like when he was a quarterback, Romo didn’t work hard enough as a broadcaster,” Marchand reported. “The further he got away from playing, the less he knew. He didn’t study and failed to learn new players and schemes.”

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Romo was midway through his $180 million contract with CBS when he was let go.

Romo’s broadcasting future has since shown a small sign of life. In November, he made a surprise remote appearance on ESPN2’s Monday Night Football Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show during the Bills-Vikings game. He offered analysis of Minnesota’s offense, while McAfee welcomed him back and said the crew had missed him.

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The appearance did not signal a permanent return, but it put Romo back in front of an NFL audience for the first time since his departure from CBS. He was also linked to an NFL broadcasting appearance on Christmas, and a sports executive told Puck’s John Ourand that it could be a good “comeback story.” However, Ourand was not too confident about this happening in 2026.

Clark’s comments now add a prominent voice to the argument that the former Cowboys star should get another chance, even if his next opportunity comes with a different network.