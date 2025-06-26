Top Bengals Exec Makes Strong Public Statement as Hamilton County Gives Final Verdict on Joe Burrow & Co.’s Future in Cincinnati

Not so long ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were stuck in negotiations with a crucial deadline: June 30. Without a new deal or an exercised option, the Bengals would have had the freedom to explore alternatives, possibly even relocation. In April, Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn didn’t shy from that reality, admitting the team “could go wherever we wanted” if the lease wasn’t renewed.

But even in this phase of uncertainty, she was clear that Cincinnati was the preferred home. “We love where we are,” she said, noting the strategic advantage of staying downtown. Built in 2000 and formerly known as Paul Brown Stadium, Paycor has anchored Cincinnati’s riverfront and sports district for a quarter-century. Both sides were eager to continue the partnership and secure the Bengals’ future in Cincinnati.

And now, today was a day of celebration and relief in Cincinnati, as Blackburn herself announced that an agreement had been reached between the Bengals and Hamilton County. With a total of $470 million in the renovation package, where Hamilton County covers $350 million, while the Bengals (with NFL support) chip in $120 million, the agreement secures the team’s presence through at least 2036, with a new 10-year lease starting in 2025 and optional two-year extensions beyond that.

Adam Schefter on X, revealed what Blackburn said, “This is a significant day for the Bengals and Hamilton County as we secure the team’s future in Cincinnati. We thank the Hamilton County Commissioners for supporting this agreement to ensure Paycor Stadium remains an excellent venue and a focal point for Cincinnati’s riverfront. We are proud to call Paycor Stadium our home and to keep our future here in Cincinnati, where it belongs.”

This is a developing story!