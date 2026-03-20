Top ESPN Insider Adam Schefter Addresses Burnout & Potential Retirement After 17 Years in the Job

Essentials Inside The Story Schefter once called his job “handcuffs” despite loving the grind

Veteran reported earns roughly $9M annually on current ESPN contract through 2027

Famous ESPN personality finds an upcoming window the most “pleasant” in the NFL

After nearly two decades as ESPN’s top insider, the biggest question surrounding Adam Schefter is no longer about the stories he breaks, but about his own future. The 59-year-old has made it clear that his love for the sport hasn’t faded away before addressing retirement questions on an episode of The Inner Circle Podcast.

“I love doing what I do, I love the network I work for, I love the people I work with,” Schefter said. “I’m sure there will be time where you don’t want to do it. But I like it. I’m having fun. By and large, I love the adrenaline of Sunday Morning. There is nothing that’s juicer and gets me going more than a big story.”

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Age may not be the biggest concern for Adam Schefter, but his own words have started to circle back. Just last year, Schefter likened the job to “handcuffs,” admitting that while he was not complaining, it made him wonder what else was out there.

With his dedication and work ethic, Schefter has established himself as one of the most prominent sports journalists in the country, maintaining an expertise in the National Football League. But before he was on TV screens, his work was only visible through his words.

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Schefter initially worked as a writer for The Denver Post in the late 90’s and the early 2000s, before receiving an opportunity to work as an NFL reporter in 2004, which altered the trajectory of his career.

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After spending five years as an NFL reporter, he joined NFL Insider on ESPN, gradually growing into one of the important faces of the network. Despite spending 17 years in that role, he has not shown signs of slowing down.

Because of the genuine passion for his work, he largely doesn’t feel burned out, which he indicated during the interview. On the weekends, Schefter has hosted Sunday NFL Countdown, a pregame show.

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Throughout his career with the network, the seasoned reporter has had multiple contract extensions, with the last one coming in April 2022. His current deal pays him around $9 million annually, and the total valuation of the five-year contract is about $45 million, before other bonuses factor in.

In the same podcast, Adam Schefter was asked about his potential future at ESPN, considering his contract will be valid for one more year, and he will be turning 60, an age at which many people contemplate retirement.

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“I don’t know what else I would do, what else am I going to do?” Schefter said. “I don’t do anything else. I don’t garden, I’m not a good golfer, I don’t travel very much. So I don’t have a whole lot of hobbies and a whole lot of life outside of work.”

The veteran reporter is seemingly immersed in his career, and retirement is unlikely to be under consideration for at least the next few years. Meanwhile, ESPN has reporters who are older than him and still thriving in their respective careers.

Chris Berman has been working with ESPN for about 47 years. He is 70 and one of the longest-serving faces of the network. He hosted the NFL Countdown for 31 years and currently anchors NFL Primetime. Berman signed a new ESPN contract in 2025, which is valid until 2029. Another veteran reporter at ESPN, the 69-year-old Sal Paolantonio, has covered the NFL since 1995.

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With his retirement out of the question, the reporter also spoke about the four NFL windows and which one he has enjoyed the most recently.

Adam Schefter names the one NFL window he actually enjoys most

Although the NFL season generally spans 22 weeks, it’s not quite the same for a top NFL reporter like Adam Schefter. He remains busy throughout the year, be it during the regular season, the playoff weeks, or the offseason. Each period brings its own excitement, and that’s what keeps him motivated in his job even after spending decades doing it.

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The free agency, the end of the regular season and the playoffs, the NFL Draft season, and the trade deadline in November are the busiest times of the year, per Schefter. Out of these four, the Draft season is the most pleasant one as an NFL reporter, which he revealed in the same interview.

“The draft of the four NFL reporting milestones in my mind,” said Schefter. “The draft is the easiest and most pleasant by far.”

When Adam Schefter calls the NFL Draft “pleasant,” it is not about ease. It is about mystery. Unlike free agency, where deals leak instantly, draft rooms stay locked tight, forcing insiders into educated guesses. Schefter pointed to Kyle Hamilton as the perfect example.

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Teams might hint at the “safety market,” but never say, “We are taking Hamilton.” And even if they do, Schefter will not report it, as that is the code. Amid that offseason silence, the draft feels smooth on the outside to the fans, but there’s chaos brewing on the inside.

The NFL Draft 2026 is set to take place in Pittsburgh between April 23 and April 25. With exciting talent like Fernando Mendoza, Sonny Styles, Arvell Tease, Jeremiyah Love, and more, it’s going to be a packed week for the seasoned reporter.