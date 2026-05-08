Top 5 Potential Landing Spots For Kenny Moore After Colts Exit

Kenny Moore is widely regarded as one of the best slot corners in the league. The 32 year old has played well over 4,000 snaps in the slot during his career, and has 21 picks and 38 pass breakups in his career. On Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts granted Moore’s release request, and he now hits the free agent market and is one of the best players available.

At this point in the offseason, there are a ton of teams that could use Moore’s talents in the slot, so he is going to be a hot commodity. There are going to be multiple teams bidding on his talents, so I have ranked the top-five landing spots for the veteran nickel.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

5. Dallas Cowboys

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Cowboys at Panthers Dec 15 December 15, 2024: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the NFL matchup in Charlotte, NC. Scott Kinser/CSM Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media Charlotte Nc United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241215_zma_c04_111.jpg ScottxKinserx csmphotothree333356

The Dallas Cowboys have been in the market for stud defensive players all offseason. They have the offense to win a Super Bowl, but their defense was one of the worst in the league last year, but they’ve taken big steps towards rebuilding it.

ADVERTISEMENT

They’ve brought in some pass rush help, but their biggest addition on defense is easily Caleb Downs. The Ohio State product was viewed by many as a top-three player in this draft class, but because he plays safety, he slipped to No. 11, where the Cowboys scooped him up.

ADVERTISEMENT

The plan was for Downs to play in the slot his rookie season before moving back to safety, but if they Cowboys can bring Moore in, they wouldn’t have to do that. Downs could play deep in year one and let Moore work in the nickel. Or, if Moore wanted to move back to safety (which he may very well be open to), Downs could still play in the slot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding Moore would give Dallas’s defense a lot more flexibility, which is something they could really use right now.

4. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings’ cornerback room is looking mighty thin right now. They’re currently projected to start Isaiah Rogers and Byron Murphy Jr. on the outside, and Tavierre Thomas in the slot. That’s not a cornerback room you want to enter the year with, so adding Moore would make a ton of sense for Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, one of the reasons the Vikings struggled out the gates was because of their defense. It wasn’t anywhere near their 2024 defense, but they started to come around at the end of the season. They got better up front this offseason, so making a late offseason move to add a corner like Moore would help improve their secondary.

ADVERTISEMENT

I don’t know if the Vikings are a Kenny Moore away from competing in the NFC, but he would certainly help their defense out big time.

3. New Orleans Saints

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints Dec 14, 2025 New Orleans, Louisiana, USA New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore speaks with a referee during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. New Orleans Caesars Superdome Louisiana USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxHintonx 20251214_hmb_ft8_264

The New Orleans Saints are all in on building around Tyler Shough. This offseason, they brought in a ton of offensive talent, such as Jordyn Tyson, Travis Etienne, David Edwards, Oscar Delp and Bryce Lance, but in doing so, they neglected some of their defensive needs, such as cornerback.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Orleans has two promising outside corners in Quincy Riley and Kool-Aid McKinstry, but they both need to take the next step forward this offseason if they want to have a really good secondary. Plus, they don’t currently have a starting-caliber slot corner on their roster, so in my opinion, bringing in someone like Moore is a no-brainer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saints have a few holes on their defense, but slot corner is absolutely the biggest one. If they can plug that with someone like Moore, all of a sudden, this team has playoffs written all over them.

2. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are in a similar boat the Dallas Cowboys. Both teams already had high-flying offenses, but really needed to improve their defense this offseason. The Bengals have done a solid job of that, bringing in guys like Boye Mafe, Cashius Howell and Bryan Cook, but they haven’t really addressed the cornerback position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cincy already has one of the most underrated cornerbacks in the league in DJ Turner II, but he’s strictly a boundary corner. They still need a lot of help in the slot, especially if they want to compete in the AFC, which is loaded with receiver talent.

I already feel a little better about this Cincinnati defense, but if they were able to land someone like Moore this late in the offseason, I would start to feel pretty good about where they’re at heading into the season.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – DECEMBER 25: Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid in the first quarter of a Christmas Day NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on December 25, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL: DEC 25 Broncos at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2512250269

The team that makes the most sense for Kenny Moore II in my eyes is the Kansas City Chiefs. They watched an All-Pro corner in Trent McDuffie and two-time Super Bowl champion in Jaylen Watson walk out the door this offseason, and while they drafted Mansoor Delane sixth overall, they still need help in the secondary.

Right now, Kader Kohou or Jadon Canady is expected to start in the slot. Canady is coming off a very strong senior campaign with the Oregon Ducks, but he was a fourth round pick in a weak draft class for a reason. He’s probably not ready to start right away. As for Kohou, he missed all of 2025 with an injury, but when he’s been on the field, he’s given up a 71 percent completion rate and 10 touchdowns with three picks in his career.

The Chiefs have a strong defensive core, especially with Steve Spagnuolo calling plays, but they could really use a slot corner to round out this unit.