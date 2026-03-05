Top Landing Spots For Kyler Murray: Rams, Jets & More

Essentials Inside The Story Kyler Murray and the Cardinals have officially parted ways

Minnesota is considered the most desirable roster for QBs looking to revive their careers

Should Rodgers choose to retire, Murray can find a spot within the Steelers

The Kyler Murray era in Arizona is officially over. Murray’s career hasn’t gone the way many would’ve expected after Arizona selected him with the first-overall pick in 2019. Now he’s on his way out with the freedom to choose his next team. What are the top destinations for the 5-foot-10 quarterback?

5. Los Angeles Rams

Imago January 4, 2026, Los Angeles, Ca, United States: LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 4: Matthew Stafford 9 of the Los Angeles Rams waving during a game between Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 4, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles United States – ZUMAt139 20260104_aaa_t139_045 Copyright: xMelindaxMeijer/IsixPhotosx

The Los Angeles Rams are the oddball here. Obviously, they have MVP-winner Matthew Stafford under center. But that may not stop a mutual interest between Murray and the Rams.

Stafford is in the last years of his career, and only announced he’s returning for another season when accepting his MVP trophy. If the veteran quarterback decides 2026 will be his last season, Los Angeles could be looking for its next quarterback.

Murray could sit behind Stafford for a year on a backup contract and take over the offense in 2027. It would be any quarterback’s dream to work in the Rams offense under Sean McVay. The veteran head coach is one of the league’s best offensive playcallers, and the Rams have plenty of offensive weapons.

Puka Nacua has been one of the best receivers in the NFL since entering the league, and the Rams have a solid one-two punch in the backfield with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. With plenty of talent on the roster and one of the best head coaches in the league, Murray may not mind sitting out a year if it means getting the keys to Los Angeles’ offense.

4. Miami Dolphins

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Sep 18, 2025 Orchard Park, New York, USA Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 1 looks on after the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Orchard Park Highmark Stadium New York USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxKoneznyx 20250918_lbm_bk3_124

The Miami Dolphins are moving on from Tua Tagovailoa after six seasons. While going from Tagovailoa to Murray may be a lateral move, Miami could get the veteran on a cheaper contract.

The Dolphins are also in the midst of a rebuild, releasing plenty of veteran talent. But there’s still plenty of talent on Miami’s roster. De’Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle are breakout stars at their positions.

But with a new head coach, there may not be as much stability in Miami as Murray would like.

3. New York Jets

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Jets at New York Giants Aug 16, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields 7 jogs off the field following a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRichxBarnesx 20250816_jhp_ai8_0176

The New York Jets are the betting favorites to land Murray. They have a glaring need at quarterback, and head coach Aaron Glenn is coaching for his job in 2026. With an opportunity to take over an offense that has surprising talent, this may be a good pairing.

Murray would be the immediate starter for the Jets and could likely get a decent payday. New York has the fourth most available cap space and has plenty of draft capital to use.

On top of their available resources, the Jets have weapons on offense. Garrett Wilson is on a long-term deal, and Breece Hall was franchise tagged. With plenty of resources and talent, Murray could find success in New York.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Imago CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 28: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers 8 looks to the scoreboard during the fourth quarter of the National Football League game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on December 28, 2025, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Steelers at Browns EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251228069

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a non-losing record in 22 consecutive seasons. With uncertainty around an Aaron Rodgers return, Murray would be a great fit for the Steelers.

Head coach Mike McCarthy has helped develop quarterbacks in the past and was a big part of Rodgers and Dak Prescott‘s best seasons. With a WR1 in DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh could make a lot of sense for Murray. The Steelers don’t like rebuilding, and adding Murray to their roster would perfectly fit their ideology.

1. Minnesota Vikings

USA Today via Reuters Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings are the most desired roster for veteran quarterbacks. Sam Darnold‘s career revival started in Minnesota, and now, with it looking like J.J. McCarthy isn’t the quarterback of the future in Minnesota, they could look towards adding a former first-overall pick.

The obvious attraction is wide receiver Justin Jefferson, but the Vikings’ defense will make Minnesota a desirable destination for Murray. Having a defense that keeps opposing offenses in check takes a lot of weight off the quarterback’s shoulders.

The Vikings’ cap space situation doesn’t look good, and they’ll have to clear cap space for Murray. This combination of offensive firepower and defensive support explains why Minnesota has become such a popular destination for quarterbacks looking to revive their careers.