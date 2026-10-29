Top Trade Targets Available After Jeffery Simmons Was Sent to Chicago

Over the past few weeks, trade talks have started to heat up. We know which teams will be selling and which teams will be buying, so we’ve gotten a pretty good idea of who will become available at the deadline.

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Usually the trade market doesn’t start heating up until the week before the deadline, but with two weeks to go, we’ve already seen some of the biggest names available get moved. Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner, and now Jeffery Simmons (who was traded to the Bears) have all been dealt, but there are still a few big-name targets on the market.

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Here are some other big names we could see moved before the trade deadline.

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Imago January 4, 2026, Houston, Texas, U.S: Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor 28 re-enters the field after halftime during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on January 4, 2026. Houston won, 38-30. Houston U.S – ZUMAw137 20260104_aap_w137_110 Copyright: xErikxWilliamsx

Jonathan Taylor is without a doubt the best player on the trade market. It’s actually a bit of a question as to whether he is available, but there should be quite a few teams bidding on him, so the price should get high enough for Indy to pull the trigger.

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I don’t think I need to give you much detail on Taylor’s history; you should know it. He’s a four-time 1,000-yard rusher and is coming off back-to-back seasons with 1,400+ yards and 11+ touchdowns. There are only a handful of running backs better than Taylor in the entire league, so he’s going to be a hot commodity at the deadline.

Minnesota, Denver, and Seattle all have running back problems, so if they want to give their offense a boost before the playoffs, trading for Taylor would do it.

Potential Suitors: Vikings, Broncos, Seahawks

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – JANUARY 04: Brian Thomas Jr. 7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans on January 4, 2026 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Titans at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104540416

After a fantastic rookie season where he went for over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns, Brian Thomas Jr.’s role with the Jaguars has diminished to almost nothing. They were hesitant to trade him at last year’s deadline and this offseason, but it seems almost inevitable that he’s going to be moved this time around. He hasn’t caught a pass in the last two games, and there are quite a few contenders that could use him.

The Chiefs are the obvious ones. Rashee Rice has been on-and-off the field his entire career, and Xavier Worthy is not a WR1. The 49ers, with Mike Evans getting hurt, could use another weapon on the outside. And the Steelers have DK Metcalf, but could benefit from giving Aaron Rodgers another weapon.

The Jags could fetch a second-rounder for BTJ, so it would make sense to trade him if they’re not going to use him.

Potential Suitors: Chiefs, 49ers, Steelers

Daron Payne, DT, Washington Commanders

Imago Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay, Florida, USA Tampa Bay, Florida, USA, January 12, 2025, Washington Commanders player Daron Payne 94 at Raymond James Stadium. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

Daron Payne has slowed down a bit over the years, but he’s still widely regarded as one of the better defensive tackles in football. After an 11.5-sack season in 2022, he’s recorded 3+ sacks and 26+ pressures every year, and this season he’s up to 17 pressures and one sack.

There are a ton of teams that need defensive line help, especially on the interior, and we’ve already seen two DTs traded. With Washington sitting at 1-4-1, and with another potential loss coming on Sunday Night Football, they may pull the trigger on Payne as early as next week.

The Giants, Jaguars, and Packers should be the top contenders for Payne, but as I said, everyone could use defensive line help, so don’t be surprised if there are more teams in the mix.

Potential Suitors: Giants, Jaguars, Packers

Josh Downs, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2026: Titans Vs Colts OCT 18 Oct 18, 2026 Indianapolis, IN, USA Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs 2 runs with the ball during NFL game action against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Mersits-Cal Media Credit Image: John Mersits/Cal Sport Media Indianapolis In USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20261018_zma_c04_260.jpg JohnxMersitsx csmphotothree535998

Josh Downs is going to be a hot commodity at the trade deadline. He’s requested a trade from Indianapolis, who was already likely to move him, and there are a ton of teams that could use a 25-year-old receiver who has 1,000-yard potential.

In Indianapolis, with subpar QB play, Downs logged 198 receptions for 2,140 yards and 11 touchdowns over his first three seasons. Imagine him with Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, or Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball.

He’s on the final year of his deal, so the Colts won’t be able to get a lot for him, but something is better than nothing and then watching him walk in free agency.

Potential Suitors: Chiefs, Steelers, 49ers

Josh Sweat, ED, Arizona Cardinals

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – SEPTEMBER 27: Josh Sweat 10 of the Arizona Cardinals heads to the locker room before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game against the San Francisco 49ers on September 27, 2026 at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 27 Cardinals at 49ers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260927089

After seven great years with the Eagles, Josh Sweat signed with Arizona and went on to set a career-high with 12 sacks in 2025. Now, with three years left on his deal, the Cardinals could look to move their top edge rusher, and there will be a lot of teams ringing their phone.

Sweat only has two sacks this year, but a change of scenery could do a lot for Sweat. Give him some other dogs on the defensive line with him and could eat again.

Pretty much every single team competing for a Super Bowl could use pass rush help in some form or another. The Cowboys, Bears, Bills, and others will get into a bidding war for the 29-year-old vet before the deadline.

Potential Suitors: Cowboys, Bears, Bills

Khalil Mack, ED, Los Angeles Chargers

Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 1: Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack 52 rushes the passer during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA regular season game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers on October 1, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 01 Raiders at Chargers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231001799

Khalil Mack’s days of being an elite pass rusher are behind him, but he’s exactly the kind of guy contenders could use. He’s not going to play every snap and get you 10+ sacks, but he’s someone who can rotate in and give you a third pass rusher who can get after the quarterback.

The same teams that are going to be in on Sweat will probably be in on Mack as well. Two teams are going to get impactful pass rushers at the trade deadline.

Potential Suitors: Bills, Bears, Patriots

Budda Baker, S, Arizona Cardinals

Imago Arizona Cardinals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tampa Bay, Florida, USA Tampa Bay, Florida, USA, November 30, 2025, Arizona Cardinals player Budda Baker 3 at Raymond James Stadium. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

Budda Baker has slowed down a bit the last few years, but he can still be a very impactful player on a contending defense. He’s allowed a 63.6 percent completion rate with a pick and three pass breakups in coverage this year, but he’s also come down to the line and has 3.5 sacks on 23 pass rush snaps.

There are a lot of defenses out there that could use some help on the backend. Jacksonville, Buffalo, and Cincinnati are three that come to mind immediately, but if the Cardinals really are going to sell the 30-year-old, there will be others making calls.

Potential Suitors: Jaguars, Bills, Bengals

Jauan Jennings, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – OCTOBER 04: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings 14 warms up before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Miami Dolphins and the Minnesota Vikings on October 4th, 2026, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 04 Dolphins at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20261004001

Jauan Jennings was a really solid WR2/WR3 for San Fran over the past five years, racking up 2,624 career yards and 22 career touchdowns. He hit the free agent market this past offseason and signed a one-year, $8 million deal with Minnesota, where he’s been a non-factor, catching four passes for 43 yards. The Vikings will likely look to trade him at the deadline, and as I said earlier, there are a ton of teams that could use another receiver.

Jennings has the potential to be a 600-yard receiver for a contender over the final 10-11 games of the season, so it will be interesting to see who tries to snag him over the next couple of weeks. His contract expires after this year, so they won’t get a lot for him, but it’s clear that both sides are interested in moving on.

Potential Suitors: Chiefs, Raiders, Browns