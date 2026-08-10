“Toughest Obstacle of My Football Career”: Chiefs Safety Sends Honest Message on Injury Ahead of Season

Safety Deon Bush had possibly the most important defensive action in the 2023 postseason for the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. With 6:45 left on the clock in the 4th quarter, the Chiefs were leading 17-10 against the Baltimore Ravens. Bush, who was filling in for the injured starting safety Bryan Cook, intercepted league MVP QB Lamar Jackson in the end zone. A play that helped KC reach the Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs would go on to win their 2nd Super Bowl in as many seasons; however, Deon Bush wouldn’t have the smoothest of rides in Kansas City following that victory.

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The safety, who played mostly special teams snaps under coordinator David Toub, would suffer a devastating non-contact left Achilles tendon injury in the 2025 preseason after only two appearances in 2024 and being part of the practice squad. A whole year has passed since his injury, and the Chiefs DB has recently posted a message looking forward to the 2026 season.

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“A year ago today I faced one of the toughest obstacles of my football career. Crazy to say, but I’m genuinely grateful for everything the experience gave me. Excited for what’s next. Year 11,” Deon Bush posted on Instagram along with photos and clips of him training on-and-off the field.

Deon Bush suffered the injury during the second quarter of Kansas City’s 2025 preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, August 9, 2025. He collapsed on the field while attempting to change direction and accelerate upfield. Head Coach Andy Reid and star QB Patrick Mahomes consoled the veteran safety before he was carted off the field with a towel over his head.

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“Deon was having a good [training] camp, too. He’s got to have surgery on it. It’s too bad because he’s been playing really well. He’s a good kid,” Andy Reid said after the 2025 preseason game per ESPN’s Nate Taylor.

In past seasons, especially in the 2022 season, Bush was an integral special-teamer, accumulating the 2nd-highest snaps (317 snaps on ST) on special teams on the Chiefs’ roster and has made a total of 31 appearances for KC, which includes the playoffs, per Chiefs official website.

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The Kansas City Chiefs had a disappointing outing without safety Deon Bush available, finishing with a 6–11 record. For the first time in 11 years, the Chiefs failed to make the playoffs and also lost the AFC West crown to divisional rivals Denver Broncos.

The 10-year NFL veteran is currently unsigned heading into the 2026 season. But the two-time Super Bowl champion remains a logical target for roster depth as teams navigate training camp injuries. It remains to be seen who goes for Deon Bush in 2026.