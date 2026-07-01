“Traumatizing”: Joy Taylor Opens Up on Personal Struggles After FOX Firing

Joy Taylor is done pretending the last year left her untouched. Her exit from FOX Sports was a tumultuous one, ending a career that was otherwise very promising. However, the ordeal stripped something away from her for good.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“It wasn’t easy,” Taylor said on The White House podcast with Michael Irvin. “It was traumatising, honestly, but you get through it. … I think when you go through certain things in life, you kind of like DNA level change. It forces you into a space of survival mode, that it kind of rewires how your brain works. You just never really feel as safe in the world as you did before.

ADVERTISEMENT

“… I’ve been in a lot of really bad situations and all those things changed me too. But there’s something about going through something publicly that really doesn’t, you can’t go, you can’t go back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White House with Michael Irvin (@michaelirvinpod) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Joy Taylor’s career at FOX Sports rose very quickly. She began he journey in 2016 as a moderator for ‘Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,’ and took over anchoring ‘The Herd’ in 2018. She then got her own radio show in 2021 and got ‘Speak’, in 2022. However, by July 2025, all of that came to an end.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason traces back to a lawsuit filed in January 2025 by Noushin Faraji, a former FOX Sports hairstylist. Faraji accused Taylor of verbal abuse, ignoring her complaints, and getting involved with network executives improperly. She had also brought harassment allegations against Skip Bayless.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the lawsuit, Faraji complained to Taylor about being harassed at the latter’s birthday party in 2017. But the former host allegedly told her to “get over it.” Six months after the lawsuit was filed, FOX canceled Speak, along with ‘Breakfast Ball’ and ‘The Facility.’ Taylor denied all the allegations against her.

“I have felt a lot of different emotions,” she said on The Breakfast Club, while in negotiations with FOX about her contract. “I think it’s a grief process when anything like that happens… you can’t decide who you are when it’s happening.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, Taylor’s contract was not renewed. The case was settled in September 2025, the terms of which remain undisclosed.

Per The Athletic, all three shows were canceled as they had low viewership. However, according to former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Cris Carter, FOX had “no choice” but to fire Taylor. Even though the complaints she faced were not as grave as those against Bayless and Charlie Dixon, the lawsuit painted a very dark picture of what went on behind the scenes at the network.