Travis Hunter Forces Bold Prediction for Jaguars After Trevor Lawrence’s WR Declared Best Bargain

If the NFL were a Tarantino movie, the Jaguars would be the team rolling the end credits just as the plot twist hits. One minute, you’re stuck thinking what in the world are they trying to do, and next? You’re squinting at the screen, wondering, ‘Wait, are they about to cook?’

After years of swirling around countless rebuilds and rebounds, the Jacksonville Jaguars might’ve stumbled upon something. Something Tarantino scripts—and playoff runs—are contingent upon: a wildcard. A wildcard that doesn’t just ‘fit in’ to the system, but turns the whole thing around on its head. And if early signs are to be believed, Liam Coen might have found the strongest weapon in his arsenal.

PFF’s 2025 receiving corps ranking was revealed recently, and surprise! Jaguars have cracked the top half. Finally. And that number 16 spot isn’t merely a nod to potential—it’s a bet on something much bigger. Or rather, someone. Yes, Travis Hunter might rewrite what a rookie receiver’s ceiling can actually look like.

And PFF didn’t hold back when they credited the Jaguars’ rise in the rankings to one simple move: betting big on Travis Hunter. And if you’ve followed his college career, you’d understand that it might be the smartest roll of the dice Jacksonville’s made in a long, long time.

The playmaker out of Colorado racked up PFF receiving grades of 85.8, 79.0, and 89.0 over three seasons—insane numbers. But numbers aren’t everything. He passes the eye test, too. His polish, the route running? Way too good for a rookie. Sure, he drew headlines as a two-way marvel under Deion Sanders, but the Jags are going all-in on him as a full-time wideout now. And if we trust these early signals, it’s paying off. Big time.

But what’s really special about him? It’s his versatility. He’s not locked into one single role. He can line up inside, outside, in motion, even out of the backfield if needed — and wherever he goes, he will create mismatches. And for the Jaguars who don’t have a proven depth behind their top two receivers? Hunter isn’t a luxury. He’s a necessity. And if he clicks early on? This might turn out to be one of those seasons.

And let’s be honest, the Jaguars’ offence was yearning for someone like him. Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley are no longer in town. And Travis Etienne? As much value as he provides, but Hunter hitting his stride would be a different beast altogether. But here’s where it gets interesting. Hunter is not the only piece in this puzzle. And that climb in the rankings? There’s someone else who deserves credit for it, too.

Trevor Lawrence’s top target is stepping up

While Hunter is out there dropping jaws with flashes of his potential, Brian Thomas Jr. is giving the Jags fans something even sweeter. Reliability. Reliable, no-nonsense production. He’s not loud, but he’s loud enough when it counts: on the field, in Trevor Lawrence’s crosshairs, and in those third downs where the game is won. Sports Illustrated calls him “the best bargain of Trevor Lawrence’s career,” and for good reason.

Thomas put up 1,282 receiving yards in 2024. Second only to Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase across the entire league. That’s not just good for a rookie. No, it’s flat-out vet numbers. His 83.4 PFF receiving grade? Top 20 among all wideouts. Not just rookies. All of them. Jaguars fans have been waiting for a true WR1, and it looks like he’s already here.

Liam Coen is already raving about Thomas’s physicality and poise, and no, he’s not alone. Veteran wideout Mack Hollins said, “He doesn’t play like a rookie — he plays like a WR1.” And you know who else agrees? Trevor Lawrence, who’s already locking onto him in key moments, whether it’s third down or in the red zone. We’ll see a lot of it throughout the season.

It only makes sense that the PFF drew comparisons between the Jaguars’ new WR duo—Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr.—and the Bengals’ Chase-Higgins combo. That’s some serious pressure on the young guys, but honestly? It tracks.

If Hunter turns out to be the star the analysts (and we) are betting on, and Brian ascends at this pace? The Jaguars wouldn’t just be flirting with the top-10 status. They’ll crash that party hard.