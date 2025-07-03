Travis Hunter’s Double Standards Caught by Jaguars Veteran After Blunt Assessment

Travis Hunter has arrived in Jacksonville not just with heavy expectations, but with a historic challenge. And, he is reviving memories of both Deion Sanders and Charles Woodson, as he has set out to carve his path as a two-way player (wide receiver and cornerback). “I’ve been doing it my whole life,” Hunter told CBS Sports. “I feel like I could dominate on each side of the ball… I love being on the football field.” To him, playing both positions is about staying true to who he is as a competitor.

And, he has vehemently refused to choose one position over the other. “All I know is to play both ways,” he said. “It’s not up to me to pick one.” The Jaguars, desperate to make a solid comeback, boldly traded up to draft him No. 2 overall, signing him to a 4-year, $46.65 million deal with a fully guaranteed signing bonus. Now, as minicamp drama is building up, veterans like Josh Hines-Allen are weighing in on how far Hunter can thrive.

While minicamp heats up, veterans like Josh Hines-Allen are weighing in on Hunter’s dual-role ambitions. Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, the two-time Pro Bowl safety praised Hunter’s talent, calling him “a super competitive player… he wants to win.” However, he also questioned the practicality: “The funniest thing I always thought about with Travis… How is he gonna talk trash to a guy one day, then sit next to him in the meeting room the next?” A funny observation, no doubt, but one that puts his upcoming daily problems into context.

Historically, two-way players used to be common in the early days of football due to substitution rules. But since the 1960s, specialization has made the role almost obsolete at the professional level. Now, Hunter’s pursuit of a full-time two-way career in the NFL is sparking debate. Hunter feels that it comes naturally to him. “Nah, a lot of people try to put me in a box if I’ve got to pick a position…,” he remarked earlier, unwilling to be bracketed. But, in doing so, as Hines-Allen pointed out, he is ignoring the friction that will arise if you end up playing both sides of the ball during practice, trash-talking one group to the other as the role demands.

Even Albert Breer, an NFL insider, echoed Hines-Allen’s sentiments. “How… do you deploy him in practice, in meetings, in a way where he’ll be ready to play well over 100 snaps at two positions with entirely different demands, challenges, and game plans.” The competitive friction will end up creating strain on team dynamics, preparation, and the challenge of maintaining unity, when one player’s role is so different and demanding.

While Hines-Allen has shown his concerns for the same, it seems like Travis Hunter has full approval and support from former head coach Doug Pederson and both coordinators. The plan is to start him on offense, integrate him into defense through sub-packages, and accordingly maximize his game-changing ability. As Hines-Allen said, “We’re in that stage of, ‘We need it now.” He added further, “So get the best playmakers on the field at all times. And if he can give you that value, let’s do it.”

Hunter is expected to play alongside WR1 Brian Thomas Jr. and stretch the field for QB Trevor Lawrence. Further, he will also rotate in on defense next to Tyson Campbell and new CB Jourdan Lewis. So, if Hunter manages to thrive, he could bring about a new era of positionless football.

Chasing greatness with caution

Travis Hunter is a force, we can all agree. He has landed in the Jaguars with great stakes and a much higher price tag. The Jaguars traded up with the Browns to draft Hunter, sending picks No. 5, 36, 126, and a 2026 first-rounder to land the No. 2 spot. They also received picks No. 104 and 200 in return. Hunter has made history with his contract, landing a 4-year, $46.65 deal with a 5th-year option, becoming the first non-QB not picked No. 1 overall to receive his entire signing bonus upfront.

But while expectations are soaring, there is an added risk that comes with it. And that is the injury risk. As Hines-Allen said, “If he can allow himself to stay healthy and take care of that, get in the hyperbaric machine, I think he has a great career ahead of him on both sides of the ball.” Even Hunter’s biggest believers, including Jaguars GM James Gladstone, are aware of the gamble: “There are players who can alter a game. Very few can alter the trajectory of the sport itself.” Indeed, Travis Hunter is now carrying a great burden of balancing the expectations of potential greatness that lie ahead of him.

Hines-Allen’s sentiments indeed echo across the league. To quote Willie Colon, a former Super Bowl champion, he is waiting to see if Hunter is strong enough, doubting, like other players, if he can finish an 18-week season going both ways. Others like Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein have talked about how NFL-ready he is at both positions, but caution against overwhelming his development. The Jaguars are betting big on experimenting with the very structure of modern NFL football. Indeed, Hunter is now carrying a great burden of balancing the expectations of potential greatness that lie ahead of him.