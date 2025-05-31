Travis Hunter’s Mom Shares Crucial Marriage Advice After Son Advised to Get Prenup

It’s been a good couple of months for Jacksonville Jaguars‘ Travis Hunter. He’s made huge leaps in his life, professionally and personally. After being drafted second overall, the Heisman Trophy winner married his long-term girlfriend, Leanna De La Fuente, on Saturday. The two met when they were in high school and dated for the entirety of Hunter’s 3 year college football career at Jackson State and Colorado. And with something as long-term and important as marriage comes words of wisdom from elders, especially parents.

Travis married Leanna in a luxurious setting at ‘The Barn’ at Faith Farms, with the groom and the bride both dressed in white. Many fans and pundits alike gave Hunter loads of tips for a successful married life, while also wishing him a happy one. Travis’ mom, Ferrante Edmonds, is well known for being very active on social media, often spreading the message of god. Taking this opportunity, she, too, shared some motherly advice for a happily married life on Instagram for Travis and Leanne.

Ferrante shared her message through a reel, which she also shared to her Instagram story. The reel talked about marriage and the importance god plays in it. “Marriage is a triple-braided cord. It is a trifold covering, three strands: you, your spouse, and God,” it said while emphasizing how marriage is not just a piece of paper but rather a union made by God, who is at its centre. “This is the reason why I get so upset when people say marriage is simply just a piece of paper. God is a witness... God is holding your marriage together. Without God at the center of your marriage, it will fail,” the reel said.

While talking about ‘the enemy’ and how it hates the bond of marriage, the reel said, “The enemy hates marriage because it multiplies power and purpose. He can’t stand that covenant. If you don’t have God at the center of your marriage, your marriage is going to be vulnerable.” Going back to talk about the importance of inclusion of God in the marriage and the sacredness it holds, it said, “Why it is so sacred because that trifold covering that I highlighted earlier, those three strands, it’s really hard for the enemy to unravel those strands during the attack because you have God in it. Y’all get that? That’s the covenant. You have God in it.“

As the couple entered the sacred bond of marriage, let’s take a look at how their relationship came to be. According to Leanna, Travis had actually DM’d her months before she opened the message. The reason? Travis was in a relationship then. But once they connected, there was no stopping them, and they finally went Instagram official in March 2022. Their relationship just kept blossoming, and in February 2024, just before Valentine’s Day, they got engaged. Ever since their engagement, Leanna has been a constant presence at Travis’ games. She was also present for his special occasions, be it the Heisman Trophy award or the NFL draft.

Just by looking at Travis, you can tell how much he loves her. Whether by the way he looks at her or by how he acts when he is with her. While Travis has mostly been busy with his career, he doesn’t forget to make a grand gesture for Leanna. Even during his wedding, Travis gifted his wife a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus 800, which is estimated to be worth over $200,000. Talk about going all out for your wife.

But the internet critics were not far, with many criticizing Travis for ‘showing off’ the gift at his marriage. Some even went as far as to troll the couple, though this wasn’t for the first time. On the other hand, fans shared their concern and asked him to do one thing. Even a former player, while talking to all young athletes, naming Travis Hunter specifically, agreed with what the fans said and amplified their message.

Former player sends strong message to Travis

To all the young athletes from around the world marrying young, a former NFL player, Ryan Clark, has some advice for you. Protect yourself and your marriage. In a world where a player can rise and fall overnight, it is always better to have a safety net, not just for yourself but for your partner, too.

How would they protect, you ask? Ryan Clark has an answer: Pre-nup. He gave young athletes this suggestion while talking on The Pivot this week. “All young players should explore prenups—including Travis Hunter,” Clark said on X. However, his answer is not based on suspicion but rather foresight. “A prenup doesn’t mean you’re expecting the worst. It just means that both parties are prepared for it,” he added.

Ryan himself did not get a pre-nup when he got married, as he ‘had nothing’. But as someone who’s seen countless athletes struggle because of this, he believes the conversation has become too important. “Right before you say ‘I do’ is the most optimistic time in a relationship,” Clark said in the video. “That’s the moment where you can decide what happens if ‘in case’ happens. You’re not doing it out of hate—you’re doing it because you love them and want to protect them too,” Ron said, reaffirming his intentions.

While there are many, in addition to Clark, who are advising Travis for a pre-nup through the internet, we don’t know for sure if he’s made one. Or even intends to make one. For now, he seems boundlessly happy to embark on his journey as a husband and NFL star.