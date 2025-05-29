Travis Hunter’s Mom Turns Heads With 6-Word Message on Son’s Wedding After 6-Figure Decision Raises Eyebrows

“She’s not here for cameras. She’s here for me.” That promise echoed louder than the roar of critics. Vanishing once from Instagram because of hatred, Leanna Lenee De La Fuente has returned in a white dress and a smile etched across her face. She was once dubbed “cold” for standing silent beside Travis Hunter at the Heisman stage. But Leanna didn’t flinch under the heat or the judgment. She stood by the Jaguars’ QB’s side. In a Tennessee barn soaked in soft light, she walked toward the same man who once vowed, “I’m going to marry her once my NFL career starts,” and this weekend, he made good on every word. Since 2019, before the trophies, contracts, or cameras, they’ve been steady, and Travis never wavered.

The couple sealed their forever on Saturday, May 24, at The Barn at Faith Farms. Friends and family gathered to witness a love story that had weathered noise, fame, and pressure. But this wasn’t just a wedding—it was the crown jewel of Hunter’s unforgettable run. In just months, he became the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, walked the graduation stage in Colorado, and lifted the Heisman Trophy—once a dream, now a memory etched in gold. The ceremony was filled with elegance, laughter, and a softness only earned by time.

And then, days later, the memories came flooding back—this time through the screen. On May 29, Travis Hunter’s mother, Ferrante Edmonds, posted a wedding reel that stopped the scroll. Captioned, “Here’s another one, ‘The Hunter’s Wedding! @db3_tip & @leannalenee,” the clip captured joy in motion. The video pans across a sea of guests dressed in quiet class, while the bride and groom shine in all white. The moment was suspended in time, where every hug, every laugh, and every glance told a deeper story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ferrante Edmonds (@justicesforall)

Ferrante herself was glowing. Wearing a sleeveless mermaid-cut dress that flared at the bottom, she posed with guests, hair flowing freely, smile wide and full of pride. In every frame, her presence radiated grace and warmth. That reel, just seconds long, felt like a home video from a fairytale.

Even besides the dream-like ceremony, there was enough noise surrounding the special day.

Rumours and criticism crash Travis Hunter’s wedding

The vows were barely said before the whispers started swirling. As Leanna walked toward Travis, glowing in white, the internet did its thing. A few blurry photos sparked a wildfire: “Is she pregnant?” That was the question bouncing through comment sections before the couple even cut the cake. The serene Tennessee ceremony now found itself shadowed by speculation. And just when things seemed to calm, Hunter turned heads again, with a jaw-dropping surprise.

Travis gifted his new bride a Mercedes-AMG G 63 BRABUS 800. The luxury SUV, priced around $200,000 to $250,000, stole the moment. It’s got a twin-turbo V8 engine, 800 horsepower, and the kind of torque that makes jaws drop. As Leanna’s reaction went viral, one guest yelled, “I call shotgun,” and the internet did what it does—run with it. Some called it a flex, others a distraction. But either way, the noise kept growing.

Now, financial voices are weighing in too. Travis, already earning big NIL money in college, signed a $46.5 million rookie deal with Jacksonville. Former NFL safety Ryan Clark chimed in with a message of caution. “All young players should explore prenups — including Travis Hunter,” he posted on X. Clark insists it’s not about mistrust but protection. “They ensure both people are respected,” he said. As the fairy tale plays out online, some are wondering if the couple also signed a safety net before walking down the aisle.

“All athletes, entertainers, anyone who feels like they have a certain amount of earning power should sign a prenup. I think you should sign it not only to protect each person but to make sure that each person is taken care of in a way that they should be for what they contributed,” Clark further doubled down on his stance.

Fans get to see the couple through a different lens. Jeff Barnes, host of Smoke Somethin, Drink Somethin, shared raw insight: “the real prenup”—the kind where freedom isn’t feared. The real prenup, according to him, is the ability to live without restriction, knowing that his partner won’t limit, but instead, empower.

The internet’s split like a kickoff return—half cheering for love, half bracing for a fumble. Smiles look sweet, but skeptics smell smoke.